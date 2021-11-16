Danvers School Committee to discuss the future of the superintendent





The Danvers School Committee met behind closed doors Monday night but took no action on a motion to place the district superintendent on administrative leave amid troubling allegations involving the high school boys’ hockey team. The allegations made by a player who spoke to 5 Investigates included violent, humiliating, racist and homophobic hazing rituals that the team kept in the locker room. The motion to put Superintendent Lisa Dana on furlough was raised at the school board meeting last week by school board member Robin Doherty. Parents who attended that meeting claimed the allegations against the hockey team were “hidden from families”. “There was no motion at the meeting tonight, there was no vote, and there was no change in Dr. Dana’s status,” Crane told reporters after the meeting. He described the meeting as “very positive” and said a longer statement will be issued in a few days. “I believe we are all on the same page. But of course I can’t discuss what was discussed in the board meeting,” he said. “I continue to believe that transparency and accountability are critical in promoting an inclusive environment for all members of the school community,” Doherty said after Monday’s meeting. Other members declined to respond or were unavailable. Mary Saladna of NewsCenter 5 asked Crane what he wanted concerned parents to know. this district righteous. We know we have work to do. I think everybody knows we’re not perfect,” he replied. “It’s the same with so many school districts these days and it’s a real battle and we all see what’s going on in other districts as well as Danvers, just read the newspapers and watch the news. So we are no different and we know we have work to do and we will continue that work.” A Danvers High hockey player who suffered the alleged abuse told 5 Investigates that the alleged assaults and other hazing rituals have always involved abuse of young players through senior classes in the locker room and everyone had to undress, and “Hard-R Fridays” where players who refused to say the n-word with a hard “R” were physically beaten, sometimes with a red sex toy. Massachusetts General Maura Healey is now investigating allegations of hazing within the Danvers High hockey team. “We have contacted the school district and local law enforcement to get more information.” On Friday, the Danvers Teachers Association released a statement praising the student-athlete for coming in. “It was disturbing that the community had to learn about this. episodes through a news inquiry and not through direct communication with the educators in the school system,” the union wrote. The DTA’s statement also suggested that the administrators of Danvers Public Schools “were not aware” of the situation. in tackling racism, homophobia, anti-Semitism and bullying,” the union wrote. There were ultimately three separate investigations into the allegations of hazing, bullying, homophobia and racism within the hockey team. But those reports, provided by the city and the police to 5 Investigates, are almost completely obscured and therefore illegible and useless to the public. According to an unedited portion of the police report, police found no evidence of criminal misconduct. boy’s head hockey coach, Steve Baldassare, who was also the school resource police officer, was placed on leave in January 2021. He was reinstated in February, but resigned in July. He and the assistant coaches denied the investigators any knowledge of wrongdoing. Baldassare has not returned a call from 5 Investigates regarding his report. The independent inquiry concluded “there was a culture of bullying” and “misconduct in the team”, but all descriptions of that misconduct were redacted. staff and student discipline’ and ‘implemented training’.

