Colorado-Maine Notes – University of Colorado Athletics





Colorado starts its season 3-0 for the second time in three years. Colorado improves to 79-5 in non-conference home games under Boyle. Colorado improves to 105-32 in regular-season non-conference games under Boyle, including a mark of 58-15 since the start of the 2014-15 season. Colorado improved to 21-1 in the month of November since the 2017-18 season, a .955 win rate, leading to NCAA Division I. Colorado kept Maine at 32.7 percent shooting (16-49) and had a plus-22 advantage on the boards (45-23). Colorado is 73-5 in the Boyle era when it keeps teams under 40 percent of the field and at least a plus-8 rebound advantage. Colorado had an 18-17 lead with 7:41 left in the game. The Buffalos outperformed the Black Bears the rest of the way, 72-29. CU finished the first half with a 28-12 run, beating Maine 44-17 in the second half. Maine started the game with 43 percent (6-14) shooting, but made only 10 of the last 35 shots (.286). Colorado has scored at least 80 points in its first three games of the season since 2009-10, when the Buffaloes defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (88-72), Coppin State (82-58) and Texas Southern (88-77). Colorado’s 100 free throw attempts are the most in a three game period since January 2-8, 2014, when the Buffaloes had 104 in home games against Oregon State (27) and Oregon (39) and a Washington State road game (38). ). The 72 free throws made is the most in a three game period since November 72, November 14-21, in home games against Seattle (26), Louisiana-Monroe (28) and Notre Dame (18) in Brooklyn, NY Buffalo debuts: Three Buffalos made their collegiate debuts: freshman Julian Hammond III, Cody Mains and Jack Pease. Hammond finished with eight points and four rebounds in 16 minutes. Seniors Benan Ersek and Will Loughlin made their season debuts. Keeshawn Barthelemy (22 points, 9-12 FG, 3-4 FT) Career highlights and field goals scored, while tying his personal best in tries (12 vs. Tennessee last season). Is 14 of 17 off the line (.824) through three games; was 11 out of 12 in 30 games last year. Luke OBrien (4 points, 4 steals) Set a career best in steals and tied his best in points (4 vs. Georgetown last year). He has at least one steal in every game and has six total in just over 32 minutes of playtime, which works out to 7.4 steals over a 40 minute game. Evan Battey (4 points, 7 rebounds, 2-4 FG) moved to 30e recovering in career with 531, past Austin Dufault who had 529 from 2008-12. Saw his season field goal percentage drop slightly to 0.750 (15-20).

