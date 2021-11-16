The Yorkshire racism scandal that has swept through English cricket

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is in the midst of a racism scandal that has seen top officials resign and sponsors abandoned. The scandal has recently flared up, but more than a year after former player Azeem Rafiq made allegations that he was the victim of institutional racism during his two terms in office at the club – between 2008-14 and 2016-18.

Offspinner Rafiq captained England’s U-15 and U-19 teams before making his Yorkshire debut at the age of 17. Buttler and Ben Stokes – at the marquee.

Rafiq became the youngest ever player to captain Yorkshire in 2012, and the first ever of Asian descent to do so. Despite such a promising start, the burgeoning all-rounder’s association with the club ended in 2018.

It was during a 2020 interview with a leading publication that Rafiq claimed he had deep-seated racism in the club and later revealed that the events led him to consider suicide. The club launched an investigation by appointing a panel and apologized to Rafiq earlier this year, but denied any institutional racism, claiming the player was instead “a victim of inappropriate behaviour”.

Only seven of the cricketer’s 43 allegations were confirmed and Rafiq pledged to continue his fight and expressed his dismay at the panel’s findings.

Yorkshire even declined to take disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives after the report. But when details of the findings were leaked, the club faced widespread backlash. England and Wales Cricket Board has announced that the club has been suspended from hosting international matches over its handling of the racism case.

Michael Vaughan’s name has also surfaced in the scandal in which Rafiq claimed the former England captain told four Asian players ahead of a T20 match that “there are too many of you, we have to do something about it.” He continues to deny the allegations.

Another result of the entire episode was more players coming out with stories about their own experience of racism.

Here’s a timeline of how the entire episode unfolded

August 2020: In an interview with eraseRafiq speaks about racism for the first time in history. “I’ve been in changing rooms where things have been said, and really I should have stopped it. I had a captain who was openly racist,” the said. Yorkshire declined to comment on the allegations.

September 2020:Rafiq continues to open. In conversation with ESPNcricinfo, he said: “I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time in Yorkshire. I was living my family’s dream as a professional cricketer, but inside I was dying. I was afraid to go to work. I had pain every day.”

Rafiq says institutional racism is “at its peak” and worse than it’s ever been.

September 2020:Independent law firm Squire Patton Boggs is hired as Yorkshire officially launches an investigation. The panel was led by Samir Pathak with two independent members. The investigation is reported to be completed by Christmas 2020.

Dec 2020:Rafiq files a legal complaint against Yorkshire for direct discrimination and harassment based on race. “Those who, like me, have been on the receiving end of racism and discrimination will understand how difficult it is to be open about the pain and suffering it causes. I feel a relief to finally talk about it and that my healing process can now begin. I hope this claim will give me the closure I need and that the tribunal’s recommendations will help bring about change for our future generations in cricket,” he said.

Yorkshire said the club is taking the allegations “extremely seriously”.

February 2021: Report delayed. No timeline of when the investigation will be completed. Rafiq’s lawyer, AsmaIqbal, argues that delaying Yorkshire risks “legitimizing racism”.

The Yorkshire spokesperson said: “We have always recognized that this has often been a difficult process for those involved and the investigative team was clear that witnesses are given the time and space to speak fully about their experiences and that they are not under the pressure of a limited time limit.”

June 2021: Yorkshire fails to reach a solution with Rafiq. “The club has tried to find a way to resolve the issues between the club and Azeem Rafiq through judicial mediation and regrets to say that a solution has not been possible,” the province said in a statement.

August 2021: Yorkshire offers Rafiq “profound apologies” and says several of his allegations have been confirmed. In a statement, the club said the cricketer was “a victim of inappropriate behaviour” and declined allegations of racism.

The club has declined to admit any racist behaviour, but said: “There were many allegations against the club, most of which relate to a period of more than 10 years ago. Many of the allegations were not substantiated. and for others there was insufficient evidence for the panel to make a decision. However, it is correct to acknowledge from the outset that several of Azeem’s allegations were confirmed and that Azeem was sadly the victim of inappropriate behavior historically.”

Rafiq debunks the statement, claiming the club is “playing with words” and “fiddling in the best possible way”.

ECB commends Rafiq for “the courage he has shown in speaking out and shedding light on the racism he says he experienced as a Yorkshire Cricketer.” The board says it is awaiting a copy of the findings.

September 2021: BritishDigital, Culture, Media and Sport Commission Chair Julian Knight MP asks Yorkshire to publish the report.

A condensed version of the report will be made public. The club admits that Rafiq was the victim of “racial harassment” and “bullying” during his tenure between 2008 and 2018. Only seven of his 43 allegations were upheld.

October 2021: Rafiq’s spokesperson claims Yorkshire is “protecting the players and a coach who they now admit used racist language or bully.”

Yorkshire also announces that no disciplinary action will be taken against any individual, as its own internal investigation has found that “no conduct or action has been taken by any of its employees, players or officers that warrant disciplinary action”.

Rafiq, who has reportedly received an edited version of the report, responded on Twitter saying: “Wow, just when you think this club can’t get any more embarrassing, you find a way” adding: “Thank you for letting us know. of the people who have given you PROTECTION and given the green light to RACISM”.

ECB although says it has received a full report.

Nov 2021: The details of the report have been leaked. It reveals how one player repeatedly used the word “P***” while referring to Rafiq, claiming it was a “friendly banter”.

Gary Ballance admits he was the player who used the “racist slur” when he was teammates with Rafiq. The former England international claims he was unaware at the time that his words were causing Rafiq distress.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says heads need to roll in Yorkshire.

Violent resistance ensues.

Nov 3, 2021: Emerald Group Publishing, Yorkshire Tea and Anchor Butter are all ending their partnership with Yorkshire over the handling of Rafiqs allegations.

Nov 4, 2021:ECB will suspend Yorkshire from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, an ECB member and a premier province. Ballance indefinitely suspended from England squad.

Nov 5, 2021: Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton will step down, as will board members Hanif Malik and Stephen Willis.

Former Pakistani international Rana Naved-ul-Hasan says he heard Vaughan make inappropriate comments to Asian players in Yorkshire, a claim he denies.

Nov 9, 2021: Yorkshire first team coach Andrew Gale suspended “pending disciplinary hearing over historic tweet”.

November 11, 2021: Mark Arthur resigned as CEO of Yorkshire. England Test captain Joe Root issued a lengthy statement saying the episode “broke our game and ripped lives apart”.

November 15, 2021: England spinner Adil Rashid backs Rafiq’s claim against Vaughan, saying he can “confirm Azeem Rafiq’s memory of Michael Vaughan’s comments to a group of Asian players”.

Nov 16, 2021: Rashid to speak in parliament about his experiences.

