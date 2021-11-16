Monday Night Football: Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll to 31-10 win over Rams





Getty Images Deebo Samuel amassed 133 yards from scrimmage with a pair of touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — as the San Francisco 49ers smother the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Monday night. The 49ers dominated all aspects of the game against the Rams, taking a fifth straight win in the series between the two teams. Los Angeles has not won a game between the two teams since a 48-32 win in the final week of the 2018 season. The Rams have now written two consecutive duds after last week’s 28-16 loss against the Tennessee Titans, where they were also outplayed across the board. Matthew Stafford was intercepted on each of the Rams’ first two possessions. A deep pass meant for new addition Odell Beckham Jr. was turned off by security Jimmy Ward. The 49ers then marched on a seemingly endless 18-play drive that had previously covered 93 meters Jimmy Garoppolo found it George Kittle on an 8-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. Ward struck again for the 49ers when he knocked out Stafford for the second time on a pass intended for: Tyler Higbee and gave it back for a 27-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Los Angles got on the board when Stafford and Higbee connected on a 10-yard touchdown to narrow the lead to 14-7. But the 49ers responded again with another long scoring drive. Samuel’s 8-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 91-yard drive for San Francisco as they took a 21-7 lead with 5:24 left in the top half. The Rams got into position to score before the end of the half. However, Sean McVay decided on a fake field goal which resulted in a punt Johnny Hekker completing a pass to Kendall Blanton well below the sticks for a turnover on downs. The Rams went three-and-out on each of their three possessions in the third quarter, while Robbie Gould added a 50-yard field goal for San Francisco to take the lead to 24-7. With the clock running out, the Rams attempted to convert a fourth goal from the 49ers’ 11-yard line with just over six minutes left, only for Stafford to throw incomplete to from Jefferson for another turnover on downs. Samuel then made his way through the Rams defense on a 40-yard catch-and-run on a pass from Garoppolo that put the game away for the 49ers with a 31-7 advantage. The Rams would again drive within the 49ers’ 10-yard line and leave without a touchdown. A bag of Stafford from Nick Bosa forced a 37-yard field goal from Matt Gay while the Rams unsuccessfully narrowed the lead to 31-10. Stafford completed 26 of 41 passes for 243 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Rams. Cooper coup carried the charge for the Rams with 11 catches for 122 yards. Beckham caught just two passes for 18 yards in his first play with the team since signing late the week after his release from the Cleveland Browns. Garoppolo was 15 of 19 for 182 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers. Elijah Mitchell also rushed for 91 yards on 27 attempts for San Francisco.

