Tennis Sakkari wins Sabalenka brawl and advances to WTA Finals





Nov 15 (Reuters) – Maria Sakkari on Monday won a roller coaster match against Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(1) 6-7(6) 6-3 to advance to the semifinals of the WTA Finals, where the in-form Greek will meet the red-hot Estonian Anett Kontaveit. In a battle between two of the game’s greatest hitters, Sakkari fought back from a break-up and hit three aces in the first set tiebreak to take the early lead in the group game to be won or won. Sabalenka came out on the winning side of a wild second set, unleashing a tough backhand winner to convert her fourth set point and get the Guadalajara crowd to their feet. Sakkari’s fitness proved the difference in the deciding set, and she pumped her arms triumphantly as a worn-out Sabalenka failed on match point in the high-altitude Mexican city. “It was a roller coaster race for both of us,” said Sakkari, who had lost in her four previous encounters with the Belarusian. “I had a break, then she had a break. It was just a matter of who took the chances. I think in the end I just played with my heart and fought well, just turned things around.” The demonstrative top-seed Sabalenka sometimes lost her temper during the marathon race, usually after committing one of her 19 double faults. She threw her racket onto the field and shot a ball into the stands, but in a moment of levity, she gave the chair umpire a wry grin as the video replay quashed his call that her serve was out, leading to a loud ovation. . Earlier in the day, Polish Iga Swiatek defeated Paula Badosa 7-5 6-4. The stakes were low as 24-year-old Badosa had already advanced to the semi-finals, where she will face compatriot Garbine Muguruza for the first time, and Swiatek had already been eliminated after losing to both Sakkari and Sabalenka. But 2020 French Open champion Swiatek was still all smiles after she looted a forehand return winner at match point to end Badosa’s eight-game win streak. “It was a really solid game from me,” said 20-year-old Swiatek. “I’m quite happy that I finally had the chance to show my tennis… I really enjoyed myself on the court today.” (This story has been corrected to remove extra word in Section 8.) Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris and Sam Holmes Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

