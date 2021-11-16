Field hockey welcomes five new signatories to the 2022 selection

Muncie, IN. head coach Stephanie Bernthal today announced the signing of five new Cardinals for next fall; Grace Clokie (West Vancouver, BC, Canada/West Vancouver Secondary School), Christine Ditizio (West Chester, PA/West Chester Bayard Rustin High School), Olivia Peechatka (Henryville, PA/Pocono Mountain East High School), Gabrielle Raichle (Allenwood , NJ/Wall Township High School) and Madison Summitt (Washington, NJ/Warren Hills Regional High School).

Grace Clokie is from West Vancouver, where she attends West Vancouver Secondary School and plays club for the Rob Short Coaching Academy. Grace will be a great addition to the midfield next fall after spending time with the Canadian national team. In 2018 Clokie won the bronze medal with team BC Lions and in 2019 gold with team BC Rams at the Canadian National Championships. Clokie has won individual awards throughout her playing career. In 2018 she received the Award of Excellence-Most Promising Player for the West Vancouver Field Hockey Academy and in 2020 she received the North Shore Secondary Schools Athletic Association All-Star Award. Clokie has also been on the honor roll since her first year and recently made the academic roll of honor with distinction. Clokie wants to study business at Ball State.

Clokie on choosing Ball State: “I chose Ball State for its exceptional coaching staff, outstanding academics, and beautiful campus”.

Bernthal on Clokie’s signing: “Grace is a fit and fast mid/forward with a knack for beating a line and creating number situations. She is spirited both on the ball and defensively, and has experience training for a large Canadian hockey talent. I love Grace’s will to win and competitive fire. We look forward to seeing her bring our connection back to Vancouver. Welcome Grace!”

Fun facts about Grace:

Favorite food:Sushi

Favorite movie:Every Christmas Movie

Favorite book:Miracle by RJ Palacio

Favorite music/artist:SZA, Jay Cole, The Neighborhood

Christine Ditizio joins the Cardinals from West Chester, PA and will be a huge asset on the attacking side of the ball. Ditizio plays for Philly Hockey Club and West Chester Bayard Rustin High School. In her high school career, Ditizio earned All-League Ches-Mont Second Team as a freshman and Junior and First Team as a sophomore. Academically, she has made honors since freshman year and will pursue a degree in biology. Christine’s mother is a three-time MAC champion during the Fitz era of Ball State hockey.

Ditizio on selecting Ball State: “I chose Ball State because of the positivity of the team and the coaches and how welcoming they were at camp. As well as the beautiful campus.”

Bernthal on the addition of Christine: “Christine is a blast on the pitch, she is everywhere. She has an amazing ability to win the ball and counter quickly. Christine has tricky hands to eliminate, nice 3D skill and lots of tools around the target. Her pace of work is excellent and she plays with guts, something that will serve her well here and push our team. We are delighted to have a second generation Cardinal join the team, and one with such a legacy of championships in her blood! Welcome Christine!”

Fun facts about Christine:

Favorite food:BBQ Chicken Pizza

Favorite movie:legal blonde

Favorite book:The Fault in Our Stars

Favorite music/artist:Mac Miller

Olivia Peechatka joins the Cardinals of Henryville, PA, where she attends Pocono Mountain East High School and plays for Electric Surge hockey club. In 2020, her high school team won the Mountain Division Championships and placed second for the state title in District XI. Peechatka has received numerous individual awards for her outstanding playing; Second Team Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Mountain Division (2020), Honorable Mention Morning Call (2020) and Second Team Eastern Pennsylvania Conference (2021). She will be a huge asset to the Cardinals in midfield and defense after scoring 24 goals and 16 assists during her high school career. Academically, Peechatka has made a distinguished list of honors since the freshman year and will be looking at a major in finance at Ball State.

Peechatka on choosing Ball State: “I chose Ball State because the coaching staff was very welcoming and made me feel like family. The university also has the academics and atmosphere I was looking for.”

Bernthal on the addition of Peechatka: “Liv is a stoic, balanced presence on and off the field. Her ball distribution is excellent, and she welcomes turning the team on her back in pressure situations. Her athleticism and hockey IQ will be great additions on the defensive side of the ball. Her possession and communication will have immediate consequences for us. Welcome Liv!”

Fun facts about Olivia:

Favorite food:Pasta

Favorite movie:parentage

Favorite book:The Fault in Our Stars

Favorite music/artist:Kelsea Ballerini

Gabrielle Raichle is coming to the Cardinals from Allenwood, NJ and will join the goalkeeping squad. Raichle has had an outstanding high school, earning 125 saves to Wall Township High School this fall. Raichle’s high school team is ranked number 16 in NJ and number 3 in Group 2 South Jersey. In 2021, Wall was a semifinalist in the Shore Conference tournament and reached the quarterfinals for the NJ B South State tournament. Also, Raichle’s club team, Jersey Intensity, won gold at the National Indoor Tournament for Pool L in 2021. Individually, Raichle has collected NJ All-Shore First Team, NJ All-Group 2 Third Team, NJ Shore Conference Coaches All-division team in Class B North this season. Raichle was nominated this season for Player of the Week Asbury Park Press and USA Today High School Sports Award Honoree/Jersey Shore. Gabby is also strong in the classroom; a member of the National Honor Society and is recognized as a National Hispanic Scholar. Raichle will receive a nursing degree from Ball State.

Raichle on his decision about Ball State: “I love the campus (even in the dead of winter) and I love the family atmosphere I got when I talked to the players and coaches.”

Bernthal on Raichle joins the squad: “Gabby exudes leadership, both vocally and how she carries herself into goal. She has worked tirelessly to prepare her goalkeeping game at the collegiate level. Her decision-making and grounding skills are excellent. She “She has a great technique and will bring a wealth of experience to our goalkeeping group. Her intensity is excellent but she is also fun and a huge leader in team chemistry and connection with teammates. Welcome Gabby!”

Fun facts about Olivia:

Favorite food:indian curry

Favorite movie:breakfast club

Favorite book:Grit: the power of passion and perseverance

Favorite music/artist:green day

Madison Summitt joins the Warren Hills Regional High School squad and plays for WC Eagles. Summitt scored 46 goals and 26 assists during her high school career, bringing great success to her high school team. Throughout her career, Warren Hills won conference and section titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020. In 2018 and 2019, they placed 2ndin the state tournament. In 2019 they were the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County Tournament champions. In 2020 they became regional champions. Summitt has been selected for First team All-Conference, First team All-North Jersey team, First Team All-Group 3 NJ. In 2020, NJ Final stat Leader with 18 goals and 11 assists. This season, Summitt received the Skyland Conference Player of the Week and High School Athlete of the Week accolades. Summitt has received First Team All-Area and First-Team All-Region. Academically, Summitt has been placed on the honor roll and the National Honors Association. She is also a member of peer leadership. Maddie will be pursuing a degree in exercise science from Ball State.

Summitt on selecting Ball State: “I chose Ball State because of the great balance of athletics and academics and the beautiful campus. The coaches at Ball State are amazing and I can’t wait to continue my field hockey journey with such a great group of people .”

Bernthal on Maddie’s signing: “Maddie is a smooth striker who gets into threatening spaces and can finish well. I look forward to her ability to set others for success with solid passes and to break the circle and create threatening situations. She comes from a strong competitive tradition at both WC Eagles and Warren Hills high school. Welcome Maddie!”

Fun facts about Madison:

Favorite food:Any kind of pasta is my favorite, especially for the game days!

Favorite movie:Mathilde

Favorite book:In Search of Alaska by John Green

Favorite music/artist:Anything Country Luke Combs Is My Favorite

We are very excited to add these five to the team next fall! Coach Bernthal on this new lesson: “We are so excited to welcome this new group of Cardinals into the family! They will further our pursuit of championships and add a lot to our culture. I am overjoyed how every young lady has found her way to Ball State and we for them at a time when recruitment certainly had its challenges. Their individual journeys of humble and hungry perseverance are of great strength to our group, and we can’t wait for them to write the next chapter here in Muncie like cardinals!”