The Wesleyan Argus | Submitted by Pandemic, Table Tennis Club Practices Return

At first glance, it may seem easy for someone who has never played table tennis to hit a ball that bounces off a table. In practice, however, ping pong, which is an Olympic sport since the 1988 Summer Olympics, is a difficult activity that requires excellent reflexes and an intuition to respond to returns.

Wesleyan students have discovered the nuances of this wonderful game through Wesleyan Table Tennis, which recently returned from a pandemic hiatus to once again hold face-to-face practice.

The beauty of this sport is that it requires minimal equipment,takes place indoors and is not limited by space. The Wesleyans Program has set up shop alongside its other racquet sports cousins: The club meets every Tuesday from 8-9pm on the squash courts at the Freeman Athletics Center. The club also hosts open table tennis socials every Thursday from 8pm-9pm. The socials are aimed at all skill levels, with casual games (such as doubles and around the world) alongside more competitive matches for you to participate in. in other words, it’s a great way to have fun and connect with the sport and meet the club members.

The club is run by Andrew Doucette22, who has been playing table tennis for as long as he can remember.

Growing up, I always liked to play ping pong, Doucettes said. We have a ping pong table in [our] basement, so I would always play it there. I also play varsity squash at Wesleyan and have been playing for almost 8 years, since freshman year of high school. But I still make sure to spend some time playing ping pong every week because I really enjoy playing it.

Doucette said the club was more active before the pandemic, when he joined Wesleyan as a freshman. He enjoyed competitive ping pong and eventually took over as club president when former president Danny Heimler graduated 20.

In addition to Doucette, WesleyanTable Tennis has a number of regulars who have developed a love for the sport.

I try to come here every Thursday and just play pick up games with my friends Mohammad Hasib24said. It’s a great way to exercise for an hour and even sweat a little, especially when you’re so stressed from schoolwork. It feels great after hitting the ball back and forth, but it also gets pretty intense when both players are that good.

Like many other clubs on campus, Wesleyan Table Tennis also hopes to find more members interested in joining the club.

We’d like to find the hidden ones [ping-pong] masters among us on campus, Doucette said jokingly. Everyone can come and enjoy the lightning-fast table tennis games at our club. Whether you want to learn more about the game, play competitively or just hit with friends, the Wesleyan Table Tennis Club is the place to be.

As for the future for Wesleyan Table Tennis? A small friendly match. Prior to the pandemic (2019-2020) season, Wesleyan has traveled Table Tennis to Boston and participated in tournaments through the National Collegiate Table Tennis Association (NCTTA). The cards are also part of the Lower New England conference with teams including Amherst, Brandeis University, Brown University, Boston University, Tufts, UConn and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Doucette hopes he can rally a group to battle.

We hope to find some good players this year and form a group to practice and compete for next season, said Doucette.Our goal is to have a solid group and hopefully travel to different cities to play match games against other colleges in the NCTTA league or other colleges nearby.

Chase Williams can be reached at: [email protected]