Cricket racism scandal in Yorkshire: Azeem Rafiq testifies in parliament





ANZeem Rafiq stated it was time for truths ahead of today’s historic parliamentary session in which “more bombshells” are expected to rock cricket. A third ex-England international is among the Yorkshire figures who fear they will follow Michael Vaughan and Gary Ballance if they are named as one of the accused by Rafiq. Sources close to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee stated ahead of the meeting that more major revelations are guaranteed for a sport already in turmoil. “Expect more bombshells,” an insider said last night. Rafiq, who traveled to London yesterday for his performance at Westminster’s Portcullis House, is ready to expose his pain when questioned about Joe Root’s claim last week that he has never seen any abuse at the club. MPs are eager to get Rafiq’s version of events, as both the England Test captain and Ballance, who admits to calling Rafiq a “P” when “talking”, were previously his roommates. Vaughan strongly denies calling Rafiq and three other Asian players “your destiny” in 2009. Ballance admits calling Rafiq a “P—” but claims he didn’t realize the term was offensive. As there are no current employees in Yorkshire to testify, Roger Hutton, who resigned as chairman ten days ago, will be the only person to answer directly to accusations that the club is institutionally racist. As a result, the England and Wales cricket council is bracing itself to face the fiercest of attacks, especially after ministers questioned last week whether the governing body was still “fit for purpose”. Tom Harrison, the ECB’s CEO, and Barry OBrien, interim chairman, will be questioned at length about the body’s alleged failure to intervene in historic racism in Yorkshire and at other clubs, such as Essex. The select committee, led by chairman Julian Knight MP, is seeking to gather evidence beyond the 100-page report outlining investigations into Rafiq’s claim file. Obviously, allegations from other players will likely be investigated, including one that non-white players were known as “Steve” as part of a pejorative joke between players. Telegraph Sports revealed last week how Ballance has been accused of calling people of color “Kevins.” However, other Asian players have previously claimed to be called “Steve” in Yorkshire, with teammates joking that their real names were too hard to pronounce. Rafiq, the former off-spinner who first made internal accusations in 2018, is said to have told friends he is willing to name those he accused, but only if MPs ask him to. Evidence is protected by parliamentary privilege, meaning he is free to outline his experiences during two stints in Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018 without fear of legal reprisal. The 30-year-old, who settled his employment contract with Yorkshire last week and received a six-figure payout, posted a reference to the hearing on social media yesterday: “Time for truths.” MPs may well be expressing dismay at a poor turnout from Yorkshire, with only Hutton, the chairman who resigned 10 days ago, on the official list with 24 hours to go. The absence of Mark Arthur, the chief executive who resigned last week, and Martyn Moxon, the director of cricket, is a blow to the committee, as the unreleased report strongly criticizes them for their inaction. Moxon has signed off under stress and cannot be called, while Arthur withdrew at 11am after resigning from the club. Wayne Morton, the club’s medical director, was on the call for evidence but has said he does not want to appear.

