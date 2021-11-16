Concern grows after disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW





Where is Peng Shuai? The Chinese double tennis player has been missing for almost two weeks. On November 2, 35-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang had accused Gaoli of assault on Chinese social media platform Weibo. After having a temporary affair ten years ago, in 2018 Zhang had tried to force her to have sex against her will in his flat, Peng says: “I can’t describe how disgusted I was and how many times I wondered if I was still alive. becoming a human being. I feel like a walking corpse,” she wrote. The post was removed a short time later and searches for Peng on Weibo yielded no relevant results. The discussion was censored and the tennis player’s whereabouts are unknown. Djokovic adds voice to growing concern French professional player Aliz Cornet has made a call on Twitter under #WhereIsPengShuai to speak out for the Chinese player: “We must not be silent.” Former tennis superstars Chris Evert and Billie Jean King also expressed concern over Peng’s fate before world number one men, Novak Djokovic, spoke out following his win over Casper Rudd in Monday’s ATP Finals. “I heard about it a week ago. Honestly, it’s shocking that she’s missing, more so that she’s someone I’ve seen quite a bit on tour over the years. There’s not much more to say than hope. that she will be found, that she is okay. It is terrible, I can imagine how her family feels that she is missing.” WTA: “Investigate allegations without censorship” The World Association of Professional Women Tennis Players (WTA) is alarmed. “The recent events in China regarding a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are very worrying,” said WTA chief Steve Simon, adding that the Chinese player had displayed “remarkable courage”. “We expect this matter to be handled properly, which means that the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship. Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We speak out so that justice can be served. “ Former series champion Martina Navratilova rated Simon’s statement on Twitter as “a very strong stance from the WTA and the right attitude.” In recent years, the WTA has expanded considerably in the Chinese market. In 2019, nine WTA tournaments were held in the country, culminating in the WTA Finals in Shenzhen. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 season finale was canceled and moved this year to Guadalajara in Mexico. The WTA did announce that the prestigious tournament will take place again in Shenzhen from 2022 to 2030. ‘Not under physical threat’ According to WTA chief Simon, no one from the tennis world has been able to contact Peng Shuai since the post was published on Weibo. However, the Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) has assured him that Shuai is safe and “not under any physical threat,” Simon told the New York Times newspaper. Until now, Peng Shuai is regarded as China’s model tennis player, in whose achievements the leadership in Beijing liked to bask. In 2013, she and her doubles partner Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan won the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon and in 2014 the French Open in Paris. For 20 weeks, Peng topped the world doubles rankings. This article has been translated from German.

