Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa, Doug Wilson inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame – NBC Chicago

After an extra year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s officially official: Marian Hossa and Doug Wilson have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Hossa, who got the call-up in his first year of eligibility, registered 1,134 points (525 goals, 609 assists) in 1,309 games in 19 NHL seasons with five different teams. Notably, he won three Stanley Cups as a member of the Blackhawks, where he spent his last eight seasons.

Hossa was an eight-time 30 goalscorer and is considered one of the best two-way strikers ever. It’s hard to find a player as widely respected both on and off the ice as Hossa, who expressed much love for the city of Chicago in his speech.

“I can’t thank Rocky Wirtz and his family enough for the opportunity to be a long-term Blackhawk,” said Hossa. “And to Dale Tallon and Stan [Bowman] for putting together the amazing group I’ve had the pleasure of playing with, guys like Tazer, Seabs, Duncs, Kaner, Sharpie, Hammer and many others.

“I’ll never forget meeting Joel Quenneville for the first time. He said, ‘Hoss, we’re going to have a lot of fun together. You’ll love it here.’ You know what, he was right.

“With such success in my eight years in Chicago, I want to thank some of the people I’ve worked with, who kept me going who wouldn’t always get the credit they deserve: thanks to trainers like Troy Parchman, Jimmy [Heintzelman], Mike Gapski, Jeff Thomas, Pawel Prylinski and Pauly Goodman for the inclusion of me and Dr. [Michael] Terry to bring me back together and keep my skin condition at bay for as long as you did. Clint Rief, may he rest in peace. I’m sure you’ll be keeping an eye out tonight.”

Wilson was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in his 24th year of eligibility. And it was time.

Among defenders in NHL history, Wilson ranks 12th in goals (237), 15th in points (827) and 18th in assists (590). He spent 14 of the 16 seasons in Chicago, where he won the Norris Trophy in 1982 and finished in the top five four times by voting.

Wilson was drafted by the Blackhawks with the No. 6 overall pick in 1977. He owed many people to the Blackhawks, including those who are no longer with us.

“Stan Mikita, clearly a Hall of Famer, was my very first NHL roommate,” Wilson said. “He always had a saying that he would teach me, ‘You make your living with what you get, you live on what you give.’

“Keith Magnuson, one of the best men I’ve ever met in my life, he was a man who would do things and teach you that time is the greatest gift you can give to someone.

“Another gentleman we recently lost, one of my greatest mentors, was Tony Esposito. His love for life, his work ethic, his dedication. We all miss them.

“The Chicago Blackhawks organization. Of course I have to thank them, I was called up by them. It was an honor to play in front of the big fans and play in the old Chicago Stadium. Teammates took too many names, some of them just plain. De Denis Savards, the Steve Larmers, etc. It was an honor to play there.

“Two Hall of Fame legends who have had a profound impact on me: host Pat Foley, known as ‘The Voice’, and Bob Verdi, one of the greatest journalists of all time.”

A well-deserved evening for No. 24 and No. 81. A toast to two Chicago greats.

