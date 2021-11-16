San Marino 0-10 England: A night where even you (yes, you) could have played The Warm-Up

TUESDAY BIG STORIES

Happy double digits day!

Do you want to brighten up the qualification? Simple. The football superpowers just need to organize a charity raffle before each qualifying campaign, with the top prize being named the winner on the bench against the worst team in the group. As soon as it becomes 3-0, they are immediately thrown in front.

Because that’s the problem with these games. Yes, you could have played literally any position on the pitch for England last night and it wouldn’t have made a difference. Gareth Southgate could have traded his goalkeeper for Brenda, a shaky, partially sighted retiree who needs a nap every half hour, and San Marino would still have lost. Maybe they hadn’t scored.

It was a lesson in self-destruction from San Marino, one of only three nations* in the world to be completely surrounded by another country. Two handballs into the penalty area, including a worst-ever red card contender and softest own goals, contributed to a 10-goal devastation. Only two highly questionable referee calls to disallow more goals kept it at the respectable end of double figures.

We all felt a little torn at Warm-Up HQ. On the one hand, what the heck was the point of this game? On the other hand it was much more entertaining than most matches against mediocre teams, we would rather see 10-0 v San Marino than 4-0 v Hungary. There’s something really funny about seeing Harry Kane on the all-time charts when you just know that Rooney, Charlton and Lineker are quietly smoking at home.

The biggest problem with these games is that you’re only looking at one thing: double digits. Seven or eight just don’t fit this level of opposition; even 9-0 feels like a wasted evening. And yet, when the 10th goal hits, the nectar doesn’t taste so sweet. Like taking over the opponent in FIFA to score own goals, or joining rival clubs in Football Manager to poach their best players, the excitement quickly shifts to apathy. Or like a motivational poster once announced in our college halls, it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.

But again, all this nonsense that it’s harmful to San Marinos players is madness. If we were a terrible footballer (we are) from San Marino (unfortunately not) and we played against England, France and Germany during our careers, do you think we would cry? Give us all the 10-0 pumps you want, it’s still an incredible experience.

On balance, we still think San Marino can stay, especially since there’s nothing quite like seeing the scoreboard struggling to get two numbers in and a striker demanding a VAR check after the 11th goal was disallowed.

*Vatican City is another, Lesotho is the meaningless answer

So what can England actually do in Qatar?

It will be 56 years (and four months) of pain when England kicks off their campaign in Qatar next fall. And while we’ll continue to squabble that the pain really shouldn’t have started the week after winning the 1966 World Cup. 1970 feels a fairer starting point for misery, it’s been a really long time since the Three Lions took that final step.

Gareth Southgates’ side have made a fantastic recovery from the worst double sub in football history, the one at Wembley a few months ago, and appear to have earned their title as third favorite behind France and Brazil.

But here we have to be realistic. Firstly there is the heat, which is expected to be somewhere between 24C and 30C and we all know Brits start functioning above 20C. Second, there’s the fact that it’s England and they always find a way to let you down.

But their main problem is that everyone, except maybe Keiran Trippier, has ONE WEEK to switch from club football to World Cup mode. No warm up games, just a plane ride with name stickers, a quick lap of two-touch, then boom, in five minutes they are 3-0 behind a team that was allowed to prepare well.

Anyway, enough with the pessimism. Pack the non-alcoholic drink and the Amnesty International handbook, England is tied for the World Cup!

Goodbye Italy?

It seems very unfair that while England scored a cricket score, Italy completed an unbeaten campaign in which they conceded just two goals and still finished in the play-offs.

With only three of the 12 teams in the European play-offs moving on to Qatar, there is a very real chance they won’t make it, especially as Portugal also made a mistake and could block their path anyway.

IN OTHER NEWS

Reading is now the proud owner of the worst two 35 million signings in history: Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: LVG

The Dutchman is wheelchair-bound after a hip injury in a cycling accident, so squeezed into a golf buggy to follow a Dutch training on Monday.

Zero: Zlatan

What’s the point of doing this?!

A one-game suspension for a crucial World Cup play-off, that’s what.

RETRO CORNER

Throwback to the biggest World Cup qualifier in history, when a souped-up bat boy helped Panama reach the 2018 World Cup in style.

SOON

The most spirited final in Group G between the Netherlands, Turkey and Norway. One will go to Qatar, the other to the play-offs and the other will spend next December with the family. Hopefully there will be room at home for a golf buggy if things go wrong for the Dutch.

Elsewhere, France has already taken out Group D and faces a Finnish side hoping to make the play-offs, while Ukraine still hopes to catch them, and Wales host Belgium need a win to start in the play-offs. to ensure.

