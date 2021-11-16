Bulls wield Anthony Davis, Lakers to earn the LA sweep





LOS ANGELES Anthony Davis was thrown out of the game in the third quarter. It was one of the few results that a Laker successfully performed on the night. Thanks to a stifling defense and a barrage of three-pointers, the visiting Bulls completed their two-game sweep of the Los Angeles teams, knocking the Lakers on the head with a hammer on Monday 121-103. The win improved the Bulls to 10-4 on the season, but more importantly, they were not to be taken lightly in the Eastern Conference. Not when DeMar DeRozan continues to play at the MVP level, returns to his hometown and takes on 35 against the Clippers and then 38 against a Laker team that cared more about having Russell Westbrook than DeRozan this past season. Or former UCLA standout Zach LaVine returning to his old stomping grounds and chipping in 26. Then there was the one-time Laker Lonzo Ball, who was shipped to New Orleans before he became a bull. All he did was score 27 and his seven threes. Even Alex Caruso jumped into the homecoming festivities, starting for the second game in a row and earning a video tribute and standing ovation from his former organization and the role he played in the 2019 NBA Championship. Every night you need to find some extra motivation and we have a couple of guys who played here, from here, so just having that extra energy to go out and compete, it’s always beneficial, DeRozan said of the latest win. Extra motivation seemed like an understatement, especially the way they treated Davis that night. The All-Star scored 20 against the underpowered Bulls, but they made him work for each of those 20 points. The fact that Coby White made his 2021/22 season debut after an off-season shoulder surgery was just a footnote. White had a minute restriction, played 11 minutes and was clearly rusty, but it was his first step to get back into it. I think it was just right for him to be there and play,” said coach Billy Donovan. As I said before the game, I wasn’t expecting much. You spend all that time shooting and working on your game, and it’s a little different when 7-foot guys are flying over to block your shot. I’m just happy for him that he could go out and play.

