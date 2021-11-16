Azeem Rafiq tells cricket racism on hearing inhumane treatment by Yorkshire live | Sport





This timeline from PA Media illustrates Azeem Rafiq’s long road to this point: September 2, 2020 In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former England Under-19 captain Rafiq reveals: I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time in Yorkshire because of what he describes as institutional racism in the county. September 3 Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton confirms that a formal inquiry into Rafiq’s claims will begin within days and will be conducted thoroughly, impartially and expeditiously. August 18, 2021 ECB President Ian Watmore is calling on Yorkshire to provide a copy of the inquiry’s findings after confirming that the independent inquiry sent its conclusions to the county, with Rafiq voicing his annoyance at the ongoing delays in the process . August 19 Rafiq has accused Yorkshire of downplaying its claims of institutional racism after the county apologized to the former spinner for being the victim of inappropriate behaviour, but stressed that many of the allegations were not confirmed in a lengthy statement. September 10 Yorkshire is releasing a condensed version of their independent report, apologizing and accepting that Rafiq was the victim of racial harassment and bullying in his two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018, but after only seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations were confirmed, the province insisted there is insufficient evidence to prove or disprove institutionalized racism. October 7 A Rafiq spokesman has accused Yorkshire of protecting the players and a coach they now admit used racist language or bully. The full report has still not been published. October 28 Yorkshire announces that no person will take disciplinary action despite seven of Rafiqs’ allegations being confirmed. November 2nd ESPNcricinfo is revealing details of the report in Rafiqs’ allegations, including a senior player’s admission that he used the P-word in reference to Rafiq, but Yorkshire concluded the incidents in question amounted to friendly banter. Nov 3 Emerald Group Publishing, Yorkshire Tea and Anchor Butter are all ending their partnership with Yorkshire over the handling of Rafiqs allegations. Meanwhile, former England batter Gary Ballance reveals he made racist remarks against Rafiq but claimed both men said things to each other privately that were not acceptable. the 4th of November The ECB will suspend Yorkshire from hosting international or major matches, while Ballance will be banned from the England squad indefinitely. Nov 5 Ahead of an emergency Governing Council meeting, Hutton resigns as Yorkshire chairman and calls on the Governing Council to follow suit, saying he is saddened after alleging the ECB refused to assist in their investigation. Former Yorkshire all-rounder Rana Naved-ul-Hasan claims he heard former England captain Michael Vaughan make inappropriate comments to Asian players at the club, something Rafiq also claimed and Vaughan denies. November 11 Mark Arthur resigns as CEO of Yorkshire. Nov 15 Adil Rashid joins Rana in supporting Rafiq’s claim regarding Vaughan. The trio allege that in front of a group of Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity, Vaughan said, “Too many of you, we need to do something about it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/live/2021/nov/16/azeem-rafiq-cricket-yorkshire-racism-dcms-hearing-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos