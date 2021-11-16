Syracuse Orange football: Dino Babers comments at the press conference leave more questions





You don’t have to follow the Syracuse Orange football team too closely to realize that a 41-3 loss to lower/middle-class ACC Louisville isn’t great. Orange only needs one win to qualify for a bowling match, and instead of beating one of their counterparts in the bottom half of the ACC, Cuse now has one of the ACC’s top teams (Pitt and NC State) over. the last few games. What makes this so much worse is that the Orange had a week-long goodbye with an injured team that desperately needed a week to regroup and get healthy. Instead, if we are to believe the coach, the team was not prepared mentally or physically to beat Louisville. Syracuse HC Dino Babers told @MatPark1 that he thought the farewell week contributed to his team’s poor performance/lack of urgency. “If you give them time to heal, sometimes the mind wanders. And the mind is the thing to beat in situations like this.” Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) Nov 13, 2021 Syracuse HC Dino Babers highlights the lack of physicality on offense as that biggest problem in Louisville. There were some mental mistakes in making the right checks, but winning at the point of contact is the most urgent change to be made. Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) November 15, 2021 At some point, a coach who is consistently unable to prepare teams to play games after bye weeks (SU is 2-6 after byes under Babers, not including the Camping World Bowl) must be critically evaluated. That said, a team’s inability to stay focused during a week off would logically be related to the culture surrounding the program, something the coach does control. But as for in-game questions… Babers decided he wouldn’t put Tucker back without Shrader and the starting OL. Babers does not believe that Tucker was number hunting and he stressed that as a players coach he should always listen to his boys. Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) November 15, 2021 Contrary to the prep comments, this is consistent with Dino’s immediate post-game feedback that Tuckers didn’t emulate the action. As a player who is undoubtedly the team’s MVP for his play on the field, it would make sense for a players coach to listen to the leader on the field. I’m not in the locker room. I’m not near the program. Dino makes sure we don’t see much of the program, except for the actual games. But Dino suddenly positioned himself as a players’ coach after countless transfers, and an incredibly messy quarterback situation is a red flag consistent with what I said before, the biggest problem I have with Dino Babers. I hate being the guy who says it’s time to move on at HC. Not because of a single call, the inconsistency of the process in a game with the extra QB yo-yo they played shows no vision for the program beyond survival. Cuse can’t live there. Andy Pregler (@acpregler) October 9, 2021 I understand that sometimes it’s not the best decision to live in one set of rules and refuse to make exceptions. But what is Syracuse now? The offending identity has never was what Dino advertised, first because Eric Dungey wasn’t that type of QB, then because Tommy DeVito wasn’t good enough, and now because Garret Shrader isn’t that type of QB. Two of those three QBs were brought in by Babers employees! And with every passing QB that isn’t Jimmy Garoppolo putting years between Syracuse and eastern Illinois, statements like these sound less like a proof of concept and more an exception to the rule. Babers said QB transfer Dillon Markiewicz made the right decision and wished him the best. Dino said his throw to pocket passers going forward will be around Jimmy Gs’ success in eastern Illinois. Still thinks this offense can evade any talented QB. Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) November 15, 2021 I’ve already discussed why Babers probably has at least another year in Syracuse to set the record straight, and I’m willing to be proven wrong. I want to be proven wrong! But right now I can’t look at Syracuse and see anything other than another school that (rightly, at the time) bought a field from a talented up-and-coming coach in the hopes that he would also make adjustments to succeed in the long-term at the Power Five level. The changes may still come. But at the same time, at this point they were also six years in business. If they haven’t happened yet, it’s hard to trust that they will ever happen. And if we know they won’t, it’s reasonable to ask about the next step for Syracuse.

