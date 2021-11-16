Novak Djokovic is shocked by the disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai – Sports News, Firstpost





Peng alleged earlier this month that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had attacked her, the first time the #MeToo movement had struck the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

Novak Djokovic in action against Casper Ruud in the opening round of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. AP

Turin: Novak Djokovic on Monday expressed shock at the ‘disappearance’ of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since he accused a powerful politician of sexual assault. Peng alleged earlier this month that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had attacked her, the first time the #MeToo movement had struck the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party. Chinese officials have declined to answer questions about the fate of the former world number one doubles player. Details of her allegations have been deleted from the Chinese internet. “I don’t have much information about it, I did hear about it a week ago, and frankly it’s shocking that she’s missing. More than that, she’s someone I’ve seen quite a bit on tour over the years, Djokovic told reporters after winning his ATP Finals opener against Casper Ruud. “There’s not much more to say than to hope she’s okay and it’s just awful…I can imagine how her family feels, you know, that she’s missing.” Earlier on Monday, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said he was “deeply concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai”, although “encouraged by WTA’s recent pledges that she is safe and accountable”. Djokovic also commented on the confusion surrounding his post-match comments in Italian at the ATP Finals in Turin, where he addressed fans in the local language while being honored for finishing the season as number one in the world for a record seventh. once closed. Some observers believed he had announced he would be retiring in two years, but Djokovic insisted he had been misunderstood by non-Italian speakers. “I just don’t think that’s around the corner, so to speak. I still feel like I have years in my legs and in my heart and in my head,” said Djokovic. “As long as that’s the case, I’ll keep going because I really love the sport. It challenges me and motivates me.”

