The Vancouver Canucks are a disaster

Again, hockey fans in Vancouver are crunching and smoking.

And they have every right to be, because again, the Vancouver Canucks are a bad team. They have lost four games in a row and won only twice in their last 10 games. The changes GM Jim Benning has made have so far not paid off. This already feels like another lost season. The time has come for this administration.

There’s no way you can justify the Canucks’ performance this year. With a 5-9-1 record, they are the sixth worst team in the NHL. Only the Seattle Kraken, Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks are worse. This is unacceptable.

And Vancouver is about to enter much of their schedule: In their next six games, half of them at home, the Canucks will face the Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets and Blackhawks; down the road they have the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins. With that kind of competition, it’s possible for the Canucks’ losing slip to continue. unacceptable.

You can’t blame the Vancouver season for injuries. Most if not all NHL teams deal with injuries. When a few injuries result in a disastrous season for a team, it’s an indictment of that team’s depth and overall talent. You can have highly skilled young NHLers by your side, but if the mix is ​​wrong, you lose more than you win. That’s where the Canucks are today.

Now is not the time for another letter to season ticket holders from Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini. This is not the time for more patience. Now it’s time for change. And as always, organizational change should often start with the GM. Benning has had the job for more than seven years and the Canucks have missed the playoffs in five of their past six seasons. That’s enough time for him. Vancouver needs a new vision, not a revision.

Not coincidentally, in June of this year, the Canucks announced that team legends Daniel and Henrik Sedin would be joining the franchise as special advisers to Benning. On the surface, they are being trained as NHL executives, but there has always been a sense that they were brought on board to eventually serve as the main architects for the Canucks. That time is now. There is no perfect time to change GMs for a team that has failed more often than not. But the status quo is not the answer.

The answer is change. Real, institutional change. No cheap talk, and no averting the Canucks’ real troubles by bringing in a sixth defender or a third line. It’s time for something different. To continue to pretend to be a real Stanley Cup contender is to take out Vancouver’s young players and ruin their talent in seasons where they can’t even make the playoffs in a weak Pacific Division. This is the core of Canucks fan anger. They’re sick and tired of the same old, same old. They want change. And they want it right away.

A modest profit streak will be held up by Canucks management as proof that they can come back in the long run, but that’s an illusion. This franchise languishes in the mud and can’t get away from battles with enough wins to keep the core and management together.

There is no doubt that the Canucks have some really skilled players. This call for change is not a commentary on their value as individuals. Sometimes a collection of talent just can’t put all the pieces in the right place to become a winner. That’s where Vancouver is right now.

The Canucks tried to change things last summer with the acquisitions of Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Connor Garland. They are now a veteran team that has all kinds of experience, but that hasn’t translated into wins this season. They need a serious shake-up to send a message to their players and the hockey world. That message: You can’t sit back forever and create an environment where losses are accepted.

So, fans of Canucks, don’t feel you have any right to be angry. You do. This organization doesn’t work well and it’s okay as a consumer of their product to tell them you want more than you get. In a fair world, that change will come quickly. It must. There are no more excuses.