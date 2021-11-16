Catching up with female player and coach Mia O’Rahilly Egan





We spoke to Mia O’Rahilly Egan, a table tennis player and coach from Ireland who has moved to Italy and has started a new table tennis journey with Clemintina in Jesi. Mia also participates in our WIS Racquet Sport Coaches Leadership Programme, putting her newly learned skills and development into practice in Italy. Keep reading below to see how Mia is faring on her new coaching and playing journey in Italy, If you had told me that at this time last year I would be coaching full time and playing in the Serie B Femminile League here in Italy, I certainly wouldn’t have believed you! A coach of mine named Marco Berzano, who trained with me in Ireland when I first started playing table tennis about 10 years ago, contacted me last year about playing competition for his club Clementina in Jesi, in the Serie B Femminile and also to coach full-time in Italy Ancona. Mia with Coach Marco I really wanted to start right away and I was really excited to start playing competitively. When I first arrived I immediately felt welcomed – especially by the coaches Sonia and Sergei in Jesi, the players and everyone I would work with here in Ancona. My weekly schedule consists of coaching children in Jesi on Monday, Wednesday and Friday alongside Sergei and Sonia (I learn a lot from both of them every week) and fitting into a training schedule during the week that mainly consists of practicing with Sonia. Then on Tuesdays and Thursdays I will be in Ancona to coach the children with Sonia, who has become a good friend of mine over the past few months and someone I am very grateful for who has helped me settle in a very different environment than at home . After the kids session is over (it flies by) – I coach the adults along with another coach, Eduardo, who taught me a lot and a man I can turn to for advice when needed. My weekends are usually free. If not, they consist of myself playing in the league or coaching children of Jesi in tournaments in the Marche region. My teammates of Clementina in the Serie B Femminile (From left) Maggie, Bea, Rachele, Myself and Sergei

There are of course more positives than challenges, but the biggest challenge is not being able to speak Italian fluently. However, I’ve also found that you don’t necessarily need to be fluent in the language to communicate with the kids. This makes my job easier and the best part of being able to communicate with them with your hands or by making eye contact shows them that you are committed. This creates trust between coach and player. From left to right: Eduardo~ [who coaches with me in Ancona], Sergei~ [my coach and also the coach that I help out with in Clementina (Jesi)], Michele~[OneoftheplayersthatItrainwithinClementina(Jesi)MiaMarco(CoachinJesi)&Roberto~[AnotherplayerthatItrainwithinClementina(Jesi)[OneoftheplayersthatItrainwithinClementina(Jesi)MiaMarco(CoachinJesi)&Roberto~[AnotherplayerthatItrain[EenvandespelerswaarmeeiktraininClementina(Jesi)MiaMarco(coachinJesi)&Roberto~[EenanderespelerwaarmeeiktraininClementina(Jesi)[OneoftheplayersthatItrainwithinClementina(Jesi)MiaMarco(CoachinJesi)&Roberto~[AnotherplayerthatItrainwithinClementina(Jesi) Finally, I would like to say how rewarding it is as a coach to see the kids enjoying the sport because it reminds me why I started playing table tennis and why I kept playing. I hope the girls reading this may be thinking of picking up a bat and joining a club nearby, or those thinking of becoming a coach in the near future have learned something new about my short experience as a coach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tabletennisireland.ie/catch-up-with-female-player-and-coach-mia-orahilly-egan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos