NFL Playoff Photo: Patriots Continue to Rise in the AFC Rankings
The New England Patriots remain one of the most popular squads in the NFL right now. Hosting the Cleveland Browns in a battle of 5-4 teams, they didn’t give their opponent a chance and celebrated a 45-7 win. The Patriots therefore continue to climb the AFC standings, with their 6-4 record now good enough to earn them the sixth playoff seed in the conference.
However, as can be seen, New England is not too far behind the rest of the top teams in the AFC, nor significantly ahead of those behind them:
- Tennessee Titans (8-2)
- Buffalo Bills (6-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1)
- New England Patriots (6-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)
On the bubble: 8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4), 9. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4), 10. Indianapolis Colts (5-5), 11. Cleveland Browns (5-5), 12. Denver Broncos (5-5), 13. Miami Dolphins (3-7), 14. New York Jets (2-7), 15. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7), 16. Houston Texans (1-8)
Not yet enjoying their farewell week, New England is currently in the sixth series. The team would, however, stay ahead of the Chargers, Bengals and Raiders even if those three clubs matched their record at some point: At 5-1, the Patriots are tied for the best conference record in the AFC, giving them a key tiebreaker advantage. against their rivals in the playoff hunt.
Accordingly, the odds work very much in New England’s favor when it comes to at least making it into the playoff tournament (via FiveThirtyEight):
AFC Playoff Odds: Week 11
|Team
|Making Playoffs
|Win division
|Day first round
|Win Super Bowl
|Team
|Making Playoffs
|Win division
|Day first round
|Win Super Bowl
|Titans
|>99%
|>99%
|75%
|16%
|bills
|92%
|74%
|9%
|11%
|chiefs
|82%
|52%
|2%
|7%
|patriots
|74%
|26%
|5%
|4%
|raven
|74%
|48%
|4%
|4%
|Chargers
|63%
|34%
|3%
|3%
|foals
|46%
|0.4%
|<0.1%
|1%
|browns
|39%
|18%
|<0.1%
|1%
|Steelers
|39%
|17%
|1%
|1%
|Bengal
|38%
|16%
|1.0%
|0.8%
|Raiders
|28%
|6%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|Broncos
|21%
|7%
|<0.1%
|0.3%
|dolphins
|4%
|0.1%
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|jets
|0.1%
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|Jaguars
|0.1%
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|Texans
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
|<0.1%
As can be seen, only three teams, the Titans, Bills, and Chiefs, have better odds of making it to the playoffs than the Patriots currently have.
With New England still playing Tennessee in Week 12 and Buffalo in Weeks 13 and 16, the team has significant potential to not only improve its chances of earning one of the seven postseason seeds in the AFC, but also to improve it significantly. Kansas City only plays against teams of .500 or better the rest of the time.
Long story short, anything is still possible for the Patriots, and they have it in their power to keep making noise in the AFC.
The NFC Playback Photoon the other hand, looks like this:
- Green Bay Packers (8-2)
- Arizona Cardinals (8-2)
- Dallas Cowboys (7-2)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)
- Los Angeles Rams (7-3)
- New Orleans Saints (5-4)
- Carolina Panthers (5-5)
On the bubble: 8. Minnesota Vikings (4-5), 9. San Francisco 49ers (4-5), 10. Atlanta Falcons (4-5), 11. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6), 12. Washington soccer team (3-6), 13. New York Giants (3-6), 14. Seattle Seahawks (3-6), 15. Chicago Bears (3-6), 16. Detroit Lions (0-8-1)
The NFC playoff picture was shaken up a bit thanks to five teams in the top seven in recent weeks that suffered losses. The Cardinals, Buccaneers, Saints and Falcons were all beaten in Week 10, with the latter dropping out of the playoffs entirely. Meanwhile, the Panthers and recently signed ex-Patriots quarterback Cam Newton have now moved up to the seventh series after a decisive 34-10 victory in Arizona.
The race for first place and the last wildcard spots remains an exciting one.
