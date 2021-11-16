Racism in English Cricket Told by Rafiq in Parliament

LONDON (AP) Testimony in tears, former cricketer Azeem Rafiq told a UK parliamentary hearing on Tuesday that he had been humiliated by the racial abuse and bullying he suffered at England’s most successful cricket club.

Rafiq said Yorkshire team-mates used an abusive term referring to his Pakistani heritage, and the leadership of the 33-time England county championship winners failed to address racism.

Pretty early on, me and other people of Asian descent, Rafiq told a select House of Commons committee that oversaw sports, there were comments like, You’re sitting there by the toilets, elephant washers. The word P(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the attitude of the leaders and no one expressed it.

Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, said he felt isolated, at times humiliated by his treatment in Yorkshire during two spells when he played for the club from 2008 to 2018.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has banned Yorkshire from hosting international matches for his totally unacceptable response to the racism faced by Rafiq.

Yorkshire said last month it would not take any disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives, despite a report showing Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying.

Rafiq told lawmakers he was being talked about as Yorkshire captain before raising concerns in 2017. Then Rafiq said in the board minutes that he was a problem, a troublemaker and a problem to be solved.

That followed a 2017 preseason tour when Rafiq said he was assaulted by a teammate in front of others.

Gary Ballance walks up to him and says, Why are you talking to him? You know he is a P(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk). Or, he is not a sheik, he has no oil, Rafiq recalled.

Two weeks ago, Ballance, a former England cricketer, admitted he made racist remarks to Rafiq when they were teammates in Yorkshire, but said this was a situation where best friends said abusive things to each other which, outside that context, were inappropriate. would be. considered wholly inappropriate.

In September 2020, a formal inquiry was commissioned by Yorkshire into 43 allegations made by Rafiq, seven of which were confirmed in a report released only in September following pressure from lawmakers who organized Tuesday’s hearing.

At one point, the committee had to pause for several minutes after Rafiq struggled with the emotions of telling painful experiences.

Pakistan-born Rafiq, who is Muslim, described his harrowing first experience with alcohol at age 15 after being asked about his drinking.

I was pinned down at my local cricket club and had red wine poured down my throat, literally down my throat, said 30-year-old Rafiq. The player played for Yorkshire and Hampshire. I didn’t touch alcohol (then) until about 2012 and around that time I felt I had to to fit in.

I wasn’t perfect. There are things I did that I thought I had to do to make my dreams come true. I deeply regret that, but it has nothing to do with racism. When I spoke, I should have been listened to. The game as a whole has a problem, with listening to the victim. There is no yes, but with racism; there are no two sides to racism.

The Yorkshire chairman and chief executive resigned this month.

____

