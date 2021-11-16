Sports
Racism in English Cricket Told by Rafiq in Parliament
LONDON (AP) Testimony in tears, former cricketer Azeem Rafiq told a UK parliamentary hearing on Tuesday that he had been humiliated by the racial abuse and bullying he suffered at England’s most successful cricket club.
Rafiq said Yorkshire team-mates used an abusive term referring to his Pakistani heritage, and the leadership of the 33-time England county championship winners failed to address racism.
Pretty early on, me and other people of Asian descent, Rafiq told a select House of Commons committee that oversaw sports, there were comments like, You’re sitting there by the toilets, elephant washers. The word P(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the attitude of the leaders and no one expressed it.
Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, said he felt isolated, at times humiliated by his treatment in Yorkshire during two spells when he played for the club from 2008 to 2018.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has banned Yorkshire from hosting international matches for his totally unacceptable response to the racism faced by Rafiq.
Yorkshire said last month it would not take any disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives, despite a report showing Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying.
Rafiq told lawmakers he was being talked about as Yorkshire captain before raising concerns in 2017. Then Rafiq said in the board minutes that he was a problem, a troublemaker and a problem to be solved.
That followed a 2017 preseason tour when Rafiq said he was assaulted by a teammate in front of others.
Gary Ballance walks up to him and says, Why are you talking to him? You know he is a P(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk). Or, he is not a sheik, he has no oil, Rafiq recalled.
Two weeks ago, Ballance, a former England cricketer, admitted he made racist remarks to Rafiq when they were teammates in Yorkshire, but said this was a situation where best friends said abusive things to each other which, outside that context, were inappropriate. would be. considered wholly inappropriate.
In September 2020, a formal inquiry was commissioned by Yorkshire into 43 allegations made by Rafiq, seven of which were confirmed in a report released only in September following pressure from lawmakers who organized Tuesday’s hearing.
At one point, the committee had to pause for several minutes after Rafiq struggled with the emotions of telling painful experiences.
Pakistan-born Rafiq, who is Muslim, described his harrowing first experience with alcohol at age 15 after being asked about his drinking.
I was pinned down at my local cricket club and had red wine poured down my throat, literally down my throat, said 30-year-old Rafiq. The player played for Yorkshire and Hampshire. I didn’t touch alcohol (then) until about 2012 and around that time I felt I had to to fit in.
I wasn’t perfect. There are things I did that I thought I had to do to make my dreams come true. I deeply regret that, but it has nothing to do with racism. When I spoke, I should have been listened to. The game as a whole has a problem, with listening to the victim. There is no yes, but with racism; there are no two sides to racism.
The Yorkshire chairman and chief executive resigned this month.
____
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/sports-europe-race-and-ethnicity-racial-injustice-cricket-5db12f87d99303e598d1fae406a4756e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]