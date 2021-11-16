With ‘Incredible’ Recruiting Class, Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher Says He’d Be ‘Dumbtest Human’ To Leave LSU Tigers





Jimbo Fisher reiterated his plan to stay with Texas A&M despite ongoing speculation that LSU might be interested in hiring him. Fisher said the Aggies could end up with the No. 1 recruiting class in college football, and if he did leave, “you’d have to say this is the dumbest human being and I don’t want him to be my coach.” “We are going to recruit an incredible class this year,” he said Monday. “So I’m the dumbest person on God’s earth to recruit all these guys for A&M so I can go there [to LSU] and go play against them.” Last week, Texas A&M landed the commitment of its No. 1 overall prospect, defensive tackle Walter Nolen. ESPN’s latest forecast as of November 10 ranks Texas A&M’s class sixth nationally. Fisher said that while he was disappointed with Saturday’s loss at Ole Miss, “we are building special things” because of the strengthening of the culture of the program and the investments made by the administration. 2 Related “I want to be with A&M,” he said. “I plan to be at A&M. I’m not going anywhere and I don’t want to be anywhere else. I love being here.” He then asked reporters, “Is that clear enough?” The Texas A&M football Twitter account posted a clip of Fisher’s reaction, which director of athletics Ross Bjork shared along with the message, “Building something special. We’re not done yet.” Monday marked the second time Fisher has attempted to quell LSU rumors. In October, he told reporters: “We are building something great and I intend to be here and fulfill this contract.” Fisher is in his fourth season with Texas A&M, where he has an overall record of 33-13. In August, he signed a four-year contract extension that runs through 2031 and pays him more than $9 million annually. Before coming to College Station, Fisher was the Florida state head coach for eight seasons and won the BCS Championship in 2013. Fueling speculation that he may have an interest in LSU are his ties to both the school and its athletic director, Scott Woodward. The two became friends during their time at LSU in the early 2000s when Fisher was offensive coordinator and Woodward was the school’s director of external affairs. Woodward later became the AD at Texas A&M and made Fisher an Aggie when he signed him to a 10-year $75 million contract in 2018. The extension Fisher signed under Bjork this year will not include a penalty if he leaves. Last month, LSU announced that it would say goodbye to coach Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. In 2019 Orgeron led the program to a national championship. But in the 20 games since then, the Tigers are under .500 for two games. In less than two weeks, LSU and Texas A&M will meet on the last Saturday of the regular season in Baton Rouge.

