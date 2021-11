WTA demands Chinese investigation into Peng Shaui . sexual abuse allegation

Simon acknowledged that the tour may have little impact on the Chinese civil service. I’m not sitting here thinking I’m going to solve the world’s problems anyhow, he said. But what I have to do here is we have an athlete who is part of the WTA family who is coming out with serious accusations. We’d be 100 percent behind that, and we’d like to see a full investigation into this. If they don’t and they don’t cooperate, then we have to make some decisions and we were willing to do that, and that’s the best we can do. But were not going to withdraw from this position. It’s the right place to be. Chinese authorities have routinely retaliated when faced with outside criticism. In 2019, NBA broadcasts were temporarily halted on Chinese state television after Daryl Morey, a former Houston Rockets executive who is now with the Philadelphia 76ers, tweeted his solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The competition’s commissioner, Adam Silver, later said the consequences had cost the competition hundreds of millions of dollars. Last month, Boston Celtics games were taken off the Chinese internet after Enes Kanter, one of the team players, called China President Xi Jinping a brutal dictator on social media. Look, I can’t speak about the decisions the NBA has made, Simon said. They clearly had different problems. But in this situation, the WTA issue is about possible sexual assault on one of our players. That’s something that just can’t be compromised. The WTA Tour has increasingly focused on the Chinese market over the past decade, culminating in the 10-year deal to host the tour’s finals in Shenzhen that began in 2019. Simon said the Chinese organizers planned to invest more than $1 billion over the life of the deal, including the cost of a new stadium, and they doubled the prize money from the events to $14 million. But the 2020 finals, like most Chinese tournaments, were canceled due to the pandemic. None of the 11 scheduled WTA tournaments in China were held this year, as China continued to ban foreigners from entering the country. The WTA has managed to fill the gaps in the calendar with new or temporary events, often with smaller wallets. The WTA Finals, which conclude on Wednesday, were moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, where the prize pool is a relatively low $5 million, but the enthusiasm and crowd have been significant.

