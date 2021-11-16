Table tennis England seeks interim CEO— Table tennis England





Table Tennis England has appointed an executive search firm to assist in the recruitment of a new Chief Executive Officer. This process begins immediately with the search and advertising of an interim CEO to temporarily take over the reins from Sara Sutcliffe before the end of the year. At the same time, there will be a more detailed search and recruitment process for the permanent position. Table Tennis England partners with Hartmann Mason, an executive search firm with a specialist focus and a strong track record in recruiting to many sporting national governing bodies. The process of recruiting an interim CEO has now begun, click the button below for more information. FIND OUT MORE The recruitment of a permanent Chief Executive will commence in the near future. Both processes are completely open and suitable candidates from within and outside the sport are encouraged to apply. The board of directors has decided to seek an interim position because recruiting senior leaders can take time, especially as a candidate may need to notify their current employer for several months. Chairman Sandra Deaton said: We saw several executive search firms and decided to partner with Hartmann Mason, who specializes in sports recruitment. We were looking for someone to take over on an interim basis to start as soon as possible, maintain the fort and facilitate a handover both with Sara and those we recruit on a permanent basis. We recognize that the search for a permanent CEO will take longer. It’s not uncommon for recruitment for these senior positions to take up to six months, so we need someone to manage the workload and keep ongoing projects on track. We welcome applications from people with experience in sports, as well as people with transferable skills from other fields. We were looking for the right person with the skills to take on the role, complement our team, drive strategies and take Table Tennis England and the sport to the next level. The board is committed to making this an open process and that anyone who wants to apply and has the relevant skills and experience can apply. Hartmann Mason will manage the application process, but the board makes the decisions about who will be interviewed and appointed. Anyone requiring further information is encouraged to contact Hartmann Mason at:[email protected]

