Herd uses second half burst down Milligan, 80-58





Next game: Campbell 18-11-2021 | 7 p.m. ESPN+ Box score|D’Antoni . press conference| Quotes HUNTINGTON, W.Va. The Marshall University (2-0) men’s basketball team went wire-to-wire Monday night at the Cam Henderson Center in an 80-58 win over the Milligan Buffaloes (0-5). “We need to handle the ball better,” Men’s Basketball head coach Marshall Dan D’Antonic said after the win. “I am happy with (Aymeric) Touissant and Marko (Sarenac) looks solid. We are looking forward to the next game, there are three difficult games coming up.” Senior Taevion Kinsey led the pack with a game-high 21 points and nine assists. The Columbus, Ohio native made six of his 12 shots from the field, going 7-for-9 from the free throw line. sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen followed Kinsey with 12 points and tied for the team high in rebounds with seven. The forward also turned down a game-high five as he went 4-for-8 from the field and made all four of his free throws. Junior Marko Sarenac added 11 runs, making all four of his shots, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc. Finished tied for team-high in rebounds with seven and a game-high four steals, junior redshirt Andrew Taylor also had eight points and six assists on his stat line. The Buffs were led in scoring by Adam Graham with 15 points, while Levontae Knox finished with a team-high six assists and tied for the team’s lead in rebounds (6) with Graham. The Herd scored the first six runs of the game with a lay-up and dunk from Kinsey and a basket from Darius George . It was one of three runs of six or more runs in the first half, as MU led 40-28 at halftime. Milligan got off to a warm start in the second half as they scored the first eight points to narrow Marshall’s lead to 40-36 with 16:07 left in the game. However, a three-point basket kick made by Taylor set off a 16-3 Herd run to give it a 56-39 lead at 10:35. Then, from 9:04 to 5:49, the Greens and Whites went on a 13-0 run, the biggest of the game, led by three shots from behind the arch through Sarenac to go up by 26 points, 71-45. Marshall eventually led a whopping 29 in the final stanza as he drove past Milligan. REMARKS D’Antoni recorded the 130th win of his coaching career with Marshall. Kinsey scored doubles for the 36th consecutive game, as he threw more than 20 points into the basket for the 23rd time in his career. He scored more than 20 points in the first two games of the season. Sarenac recorded his seventh double digit race of his career. freshman Chase McKey and Wyatt Fricks each made their Thundering Herd debut in the match. McKey scored two points and Fricks grabbed a rebound. Marshall has won the rebounding battle in the first two games. It beat the Buffs 47-37, including 15-7 on the offensive glass. NEXT ONE MU returns to court on Thursday to host Campbell at 7 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center. Follow @HerdMBB on Twitter and Instagram for the latest information on Marshall men’s basketball. Download the Marshall Athletics app for iOS and Android to follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules and free live audio. —HerdZone.com—

