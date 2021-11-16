Sports
In defense of women thirsting for Pakistan cricket team – Comment
Everyone loves Pakistani cricket team at this point and that ‘everyone’ includes Pakistani women. The team was already famous, but the T20 World Cup and their amazing performance in it shot them to a superstar in the eyes of the internet and made them instant crush material. But for some reason, this rural worship seems to have misled some people.
The playing XI were quite the heroes throughout the tournament on and off the cricket pitch, heroes who seem to have captured the hearts of many women across the country with their talent and looks. There are now quite a few stan accounts on social media devoted to videos of Babar Azam, Shahdab Khan and Haris Rauf jumping into the air in slow motion surrounded by heart emojis.
A good example of this are these funny but sometimes very serious tweets.
This one was quite hilarious.
And this.
This too.
You get the idea. But while many social media users are amused by the Internet’s sudden preoccupation with the Men in Green, not everyone is happy. Some users have expressed their distaste for all the thirst that happens on social media, like this gentleman for example.
This tweet didn’t go down well with female fans at all, a fact that they really let everyone know through some humorous comments.
Some pointed out that our prime minister is too a cricketer who has seen much thirst during his own cricket days.
Some women wondered why interest in cricket and cricketers is only considered a male domain. Some male fans want to keep the sport and exclude women for some reason.
They reminded people that women aren’t just seasonal fans. There are those who have been following the game for a long time and admire certain players.
Can you really blame anyone for thirsting for their favorites when they look this good?
Since time immemorial, people have joked about what women like. If they like singers or boy bands, those singers get crippled. When they like a TV show, it becomes girly or strange. If they like a TV show or game that a guy likes too, it’s posers who want to impress men. If they like a sport… well, it seems that women are not allowed to like sports on the internet. For some reason, we just love to hate women who like things.
While the players and their neat appearance may be one of the reasons women are in love with them on social media, it would be unfair to assume that’s the only reason. There are many women who have developed a fondness for the team because of their amazing performances and endearing actions that we have seen from the players throughout the tournament. From being great athletes, sharing pie and hugs with their opponents and being healthy for their young fans, we’ve seen great moments from this cricket team and they deserve admiration. If people on the internet want to express that admiration in the form of funny tweets and cute videos of their favorite cricketers with sweet captions, then what’s the problem?
In short, stop gatekeeper sports and be a fan and let people thirst for players if they want to.
