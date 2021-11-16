Ramapo football coach rushed to hospital after practice emergency, fighting for his life





Ramapo football coach Drew Gibbs is fighting for his life and undergoing surgery to repair a rupture in his aortic valve, his son said. He had chest pain during training. We took him to the hospital, Brian Gibbs said. Gibbs was rushed to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood Monday night, where doctors found the tear after a CAT scan. The surgery is expected to take eight to 10 hours, according to the younger Gibbs, who serves as an assistant coach on his father’s staff. Send good vibes. Send prayers. Whatever you do, do it tonight, Brian Gibbs said. He’s a fighter and he’s going to fight. I know that. In his 21st season as Ramapos head coach, Gibbs has built a perennially strong program that consistently ranks among the best in New Jersey. Ramapo has lost three games in the past four seasons. This year’s team is 9-1, preparing for an upcoming championship game against Northern Highlands in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 final on Friday. Led by Gibbss, Ramapo has won seven Section titles and the last two North Jersey, Group 3 Regional Championships. He has a career record of 183-51 as head coach at Ramapo and more than four decades of coaching experience. Coach Gibbs is the heart and soul of Ramapo football and has made an impact on every player he has ever coached, said Max Baker, a former player of the 2019 Gibbss championship team. We all love him dead and pray for him. it. Gibbs was named State Coach of the Year by NJ.com after the 2019 season, as his team finished its second consecutive season 13-0. Ramapo defeated Summit at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford to close out the 2018 season. The 2019 Ramapo team went on to take a further 13 wins in a row, beating Parsippany Hills in the MetLife final. The Bergen County schools’ win streak reached 27 in a row before losing to River Dell in last season’s COVID shortened season. Thank you for trusting us to deliver the journalism you can rely on. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Patrick Lanni can be reached at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @PatLanniHS and like him Facebook page.

