Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Recap, Speech Highlights for Jarome Iginla, More | Bleacher report





Bruce Bennett/Getty Images The Hockey Hall of Fame officially welcomed six new members. As with other sports, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Hall officials to postpone the 2020 ceremony, forcing candidates to wait an extra year for the chance to take center stage in Toronto. Jarome Iginla brought the proceedings to an end. The four-time All-Star is tied for 16th all-time in goals scored (625) and holds nearly every major offensive record in Calgary Flames history. In addition to the stats he collected on the ice, Iginla served as an inspiration to younger generations of black players, just as his predecessors did before him. Marian Hossa was one of two longtime Chicago Blackhawks players captured Monday. He scored 186 goals and assisted on 229 more in eight seasons with Chicago. He also lifted the Stanley Cup three times over that span. Hossa praised the collective effort it took to get him to this point: For Doug Wilson and Kevin Lowe, it was nothing to allow until the Hall of Fame could hold a formal ceremony. They were respectively in their 24th and 20th year of eligibility when they were selected. Wilson had 779 points over 16 years with the Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. For the three-time All-Star, Monday’s ceremony marked his career since legendary junior coach Brian Kilrea presented him with his plaque. “He was more than a coach. He was a teacher of life,” Wilson said of Kilrea in his speech. Lowe was a five-time champion with the Edmonton Oilers during their dominance in the 1980s, and he reunited with Mark Messier to help the New York Rangers win the Stanley Cup in 1994. The 62-year-old couldn’t help but use his speech to have fun with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ prolonged drought: Ken Holland was the only inductee not in the player category. Holland was the assistant general manager of the Detroit Red Wings in 1996-97 when they won the Philadelphia Flyers. He took over as GM almost immediately after that series and was the architect of three more title-winning squads. “Hockey has been really good for me after I stopped trying to play it,” he said joked referring to a career in which he played in the NHL four times. Kim St-Pierre has achieved everything one can at national team level. The Quebec native won three Olympic gold medals and five gold medals at the World Championships with Canada. She also won the Clarkson Cup with the Montreal Stars in 2009 and 2011. In addition to reflecting on her award-winning career, St-Pierre used her speech to emphasize the importance of the growth of the women’s game. Looking ahead to the class of 2022, the potential headliners including St-Pierre’s former teammate, Caroline Ouellette, along with retired NHL stars Roberto Luongo, Henrik Zetterberg and the Sedin brothers (Daniel and Henrik).

