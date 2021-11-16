Northern Ireland: Subplots abound as Washington’s miss encapsulates NI’s test campaign

Conor Washington looked vibrant after coming off the bench for Northern Ireland

As snapshots of a qualifying campaign go, it couldn’t have been much clearer.

And, as it did in the closing minutes of the last game, there was even a chronological symmetry to it.

Conor Washington’s miss for Northern Ireland at the end of their hugely impressive 0-0 draw against European champions Italy at Windsor Park probably summed up their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign better than any other incident.

A number of key themes together made up the story of the most concise series of tournament qualifiers in modern times, but the team’s inability to finish off chances was arguably the most important.

Covid-19 cases, injuries, player withdrawals, unsigned managerial contracts and questions about the captain’s international future may have been more than subplots in most other campaigns. But what happens on the pitch is more important than anything else, and it came short of goal, which ended up being the biggest blow to Northern Ireland’s qualifying chances.

It’s not a new problem – more of a perennial problem – but it shows no signs of a solution. Northern Ireland have not conceded a goal in any of their four home games, pointing to the growing defensive prowess praised by Italian great Gianluca Vialli on Monday night, but teams aren’t accumulating the qualifying points they earn if they don’t score goals .

In the end, Northern Ireland finished third in a group they seeded into third. Not a failure in that regard, of course, especially given the presence of the Italians and eventual winner Switzerland in Group C. However, there will undoubtedly be a strong sense of ‘what if?’ of supporters when they think back to the eight games their team has played.

Writing on the wall after a stalemate in Bulgaria

Northern Ireland’s home game against Bulgaria was a missed opportunity for three points

While there are no ‘free hits’ in the World Cup qualifiers, Italy away in your opener is certainly a less pressured way to start a campaign, and a brave attack after the break meant the squad would be back traveled to Belfast to face Bulgaria five days later in a decent frame of mind despite a 2-0 defeat in Parma.

However, that was not the case after a demoralizing goalless draw at Windsor Park six days later. Despite playing two strikers in a 3-5-2 formation that would become Baraclough’s blueprint, Northern Ireland failed to convert some of the chances – and in the end an otherwise toothless visiting side was only denied a win by a late save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Home and away wins over Bulgaria and Lithuania were almost certainly required to stand a chance of qualifying, meaning a difficult task seemed unlikely after just the second of eight matchdays. However, hopes lingered after September saw an impressive 4-1 win in Lithuania and a positive home performance in a goalless draw with the Swiss, watched by a rowdy 16,000 crowd that had returned for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The low point of the campaign came in October. The Swiss were already leading a goal before Jamal Lewis was shown a second yellow card for wasting time on a throw-in, and they added a second for a 2-0 win, meaning qualification was almost certainly out of Northern Ireland. Worse was to come, however, as the failure of opportunity-taking haunted Northern Ireland again as a 1-0 half-time lead in Bulgaria turned into a crushing 2-1 defeat amid a disastrous second-half collapse.

Baraclough’s men recovered some pride with a comfortable 1-0 win over Lithuania, with 17-year-old striker Dale Taylor coming off the bench to make his debut, before coming so close to the ultimate fairytale ending as a bouncing crowd in Windsor Park was still quiet. able to enjoy that scoreless draw against the Azzurri, who secured third place and denied Italy automatic World Cup qualifiers.

Baraclough backed by IFA after baptism of fire

After the match – Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough

There’s learning on the job, and then there’s Ian Baraclough’s first 18 months as Northern Ireland manager.

Having had to prepare a team for a semi-final and final of the European Championship play-off already in the third and sixth matches of his reign, this World Cup qualifying campaign has thrown up a number of pitfalls that would put even the most experienced international to the test. set. managers – let alone someone just finding their niche in the role.

It would have been all the more difficult to plan a campaign with eight qualifiers condensed into eight months by the uproar in his own team in the backroom. Damien Johnson, Austin MacPhee and Steve Harper are among those left, while one of the replacements – Leicester City’s Adam Sadler – was unable to make it to the camp for September’s double-header for personal reasons.

He will never know, but Baraclough also has to wonder whether the support of a home crowd could have helped the team score in that damaging goalless draw with Bulgaria.

One thing he will know, however, is that the massive withdrawals he faced from the September and October games – be it due to injuries, Covid-19 or personal reasons – were hugely damaging. Experienced players such as Jonny Evans and Stuart Dallas were among those who missed crucial games, while Shayne Lavery missed the last four games after showing promise in the win over Lithuania and draw with Switzerland.

Lavery’s absence was felt more acutely as in-form Hearts striker Liam Boyce had withdrawn his services and chose to spend the international breaks with his family instead.

To his credit, Baraclough has remained optimistic all along and has stated pragmatically that setbacks are there to be dealt with. And his bosses at the Irish FA clearly feel he is dealing with them admirably, with a new deal from the association waiting to be signed – something Baraclough has said will be done very soon.

Youth bring strength as Davis thinks about the future

NI captain Davis won his 132nd international cap against Italy

While praising the impact young players like Conor Bradley, Daniel Ballard and Ali McCann have made on his squad after the draw with Switzerland in September, Baraclough promised there are many more young players who will force their way onto his side.

The rise of a talented batch of young players from Northern Ireland during the second half of the campaign added a new and exciting dimension to the mood around the senior international, something fueled by 17-year-old Dale Taylor who made his debut against Lithuania on Friday night.

Having led the Under 21s before taking over the seniors last June, Baraclough is as well positioned as anyone to decide if and when the youngsters are ready to step up, and his propensity to give the youth a chance means that the emerging talent could very well play a role in the friendlies in March, ahead of the four-time Nations League head-to-head in June.

Whether 36-year-old captain Steven Davis will still be there to lead them remains to be seen. After saying he would sit down with his family and talk to Baraclough about his international future when the campaign was over, Davis was the last man on the field on Monday night while making sure to soak up every last bit of the atmosphere in a stadium he’s graced for 16 years. Read what you want in it.