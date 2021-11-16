Team India’s workload: Indians on the road and in the field, far more than others

It may sound like a petty excuse, but India looked jaded and exhausted during the T20 World Cup. With the protagonists involved in the Indian Premier League until a few days before the ICC event, it was understandable that they found it difficult to lift themselves up so quickly after a high-pressure tournament. In these times of pandemic and bio-bubbles, the multi-format cricketers were not fresh to enter the pinnacle of the international calendar.

So outgoing coach Ravi Shastri complained that you are not turned on like you should be and the players were mentally and physically exhausted. Bharat Arun, whose stint as bowling coach ended with the T20 World Cup, said the players have not gone home since they had a short break after the last IPL. They have been in a bubble for the past six months, which is taking a huge toll. So a short break between the IPL and the World Cup would have done these guys a lot of good.

The cold numbers indicate that there is some truth in this review. The Indian players who appear in all three formats have been much busier than their counterparts from other countries. The main protagonists of the four teams that reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals had significantly more cricket than the Indians. Pakistani players are not welcome in the IPL, but even the Australians, English and New Zealanders played fewer days of cricket.

<br />

There has been no shortage of cricket since the resumption last year after the Covid forced shutdown, and with India being the main draw, cricket boards trying to make up for lost revenues were in high demand so two separate Indian teams in earlier this year years simultaneously in two separate continents. While the test team went into battle in England, a squad with limited overs was busy in Sri Lanka.

The Indian players who appear in all three formats have been much busier than their counterparts from other countries. (FILE)

Virat Kohli plays for India in all three formats and since returning from paternity leave, he has competed in 9 Tests, 3 One-Day Internationals and 10 T20 Internationals apart from 15 Indian Premier League matches played in two stages in India and the United States. Arab Emirates were held. Emirates.

Teammate Rohit Sharma may have even had a slightly heavier workload with 11 tests, 3 ODIs, 8 T20Is and 13 IPL fixtures.

No one comes close to these numbers, and the pressure on these two stars is compounded by being the faces and leaders of high-profile IPL franchises, causing frequent media engagements and events involving sponsors and broadcasters.

It’s a given that all these responsibilities, on and off the field, while staying in bio-bubbles for months, can be given to any player.

How the English do it?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had foresight and saw what the unforgiving schedule and claustrophobic bubble life can do to the players. So they forced players to take breaks to keep them mentally and physically fresh, sometimes even against their will. With the T20 World Cup and Ashes series as their main targets for the year, something had to be given and the tours to Sri Lanka and India saw a regular rotation of players coming and going. The ECB even admitted that the well-being of the players, not the results on the pitch, was the decisive driver behind the policy.

England sent players forced breaks to keep them mentally and physically fresh, sometimes even against their will. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

I’m with it. We have to take care of our people. We spent a lot of time locked in hotel rooms in bio-secured bubbles and it’s not easy. It’s good that was proactive and took care of people. I am completely satisfied with the system, said England head coach Chris Silverwood when questions were asked about the approach.

Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler were prime examples as they had to miss multiple tests during the subcontinental stay despite being in good shape. Even then, Bairstow has played 8 Tests, 6 ODIs and 17 T20Is to date in 2021, while Buttler has played 6, 3 and 14 respectively. The current and upcoming workload prompted the two to skip the UAE stage of the IPL to recharge their batteries for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

Injuries and absence

The first-choice Australian team gathered for the World Cup after a long time. Several players skipped the West Indies and Bangladesh tours due to injuries or Covid-related concerns. Captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith have had surgery. The same was true for many Kiwi players. Skipper Kane Williamson has been struggling with an elbow problem for some time. They were missing some series, or even the IPL in some cases.

None of the Aussie players have played more than two Tests in 2021, while Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult have played three. Some of them have played a significant number of T20s internationals or IPL, but that was largely meant to prepare for the World Cup.

It cannot be that there were no injuries, illnesses or Covid concerns among the key Indian players. The BCCI has given some of them rest from the New Zealand series, whether forced or solicited, but that seems sensible in hindsight.

The moral of the story is that when the cricket volume is this high, you can’t expect the best players to be always in action. One must prioritize and not give equal importance to each series, however insignificant in the grand scheme of things.