Sports
Novak Djokovic ‘shocked’ over star’s disappearance
The WTA has tried to allay the fear Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is in danger after her sexual assault allegations against a now member of China’s ruling party after world No. 1 Novak Djokovic expressed shock at the situation.
Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, reportedly hadn’t been seen or heard from for over a week after she alleged earlier this month that Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex.
‘THIS IS AMAZING’: The Epic Piece of Teen Tennis History
‘SUCH A PITY’: Tennis fans left shattered over Simona Halep news
Peng claimed on her Weibo social media account on Nov. 2, Gaoli, who became a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo – China’s highest decision-making body – forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago.
Her post also said that they had sex once seven years ago and that she had feelings for him after that.
Since the post, the WTA has called for an investigation into the incident.
However, according to reports, Peng has not been heard from or seen since her post.
In a disturbing response, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he was not aware of the situation.
“I have not heard anything about the matter you raised,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, AFP said.
“This is not a diplomatic question” and did not comment further on the topic.
After widespread coverage of her disappearance, the WTA released a statement seeking to allay the fears of the tennis world.
WTA director Steve Simon said they had been assured Peng is safe in Beijing.
“We have received confirmation from several sources, including the Chinese Tennis Association, that she is safe and not under physical threat,” Simons said in a statement to the New York Times, according to AFP.
“I understand she is in Beijing in China, but I can’t confirm that because I haven’t spoken to her directly.”
Novak Djokovic denounces Peng Shuai situation
Since the news, Djokovic has expressed concern about Peng.
The World No.1 said he was “shocked” to learn that a member of the Tour was missing after such serious allegations.
“I don’t have much information about it, I did hear about it a week ago, and frankly it is shocking that she is missing,” Djokovic said.
“In fact, it’s someone I’ve seen on tour quite a few times over the years.”
Djokovic, who won his first match against Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals, said she was thinking of her family during these difficult times.
“There’s not much more to say than to hope she’s okay and it’s just awful,” the world No. 1 added.
“I can imagine how her family feels, you know, that she’s missing.”
Tennis community gathers around Peng Shuai
After reports that Peng had gone missing, members of the tennis community were concerned.
Yes, these allegations are very disturbing, Evert tweeted Sunday.
I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information is appreciated.
French player Nicholas Mahut tweeted: The fact that Peng Shuai is missing is not just the WTA problem. We are all concerned.”
Peng became the world No. 1 in doubles in 2014, the first Chinese player to achieve a top spot.
She has won 23 touring doubles titles, including Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2021-novak-djokovic-shocked-stars-disappearance-003001806.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]