Novak Djokovic ‘shocked’ over star’s disappearance

Novak Djokovic (pictured left) said he was “shocked” to learn of Peng Shuai’s disappearance (pictured right) following her accusations against Zhang Gaoli. (Getty images)

The WTA has tried to allay the fear Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is in danger after her sexual assault allegations against a now member of China’s ruling party after world No. 1 Novak Djokovic expressed shock at the situation.

Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, reportedly hadn’t been seen or heard from for over a week after she alleged earlier this month that Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex.

Peng claimed on her Weibo social media account on Nov. 2, Gaoli, who became a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo – China’s highest decision-making body – forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago.

Her post also said that they had sex once seven years ago and that she had feelings for him after that.

Since the post, the WTA has called for an investigation into the incident.

However, according to reports, Peng has not been heard from or seen since her post.

In a disturbing response, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he was not aware of the situation.

“I have not heard anything about the matter you raised,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, AFP said.

“This is not a diplomatic question” and did not comment further on the topic.

After widespread coverage of her disappearance, the WTA released a statement seeking to allay the fears of the tennis world.

WTA director Steve Simon said they had been assured Peng is safe in Beijing.

“We have received confirmation from several sources, including the Chinese Tennis Association, that she is safe and not under physical threat,” Simons said in a statement to the New York Times, according to AFP.

“I understand she is in Beijing in China, but I can’t confirm that because I haven’t spoken to her directly.”

Peng Shuai in action at the Shenzhen Open in 2020. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic denounces Peng Shuai situation

Since the news, Djokovic has expressed concern about Peng.

The World No.1 said he was “shocked” to learn that a member of the Tour was missing after such serious allegations.

“I don’t have much information about it, I did hear about it a week ago, and frankly it is shocking that she is missing,” Djokovic said.

“In fact, it’s someone I’ve seen on tour quite a few times over the years.”

Djokovic, who won his first match against Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals, said she was thinking of her family during these difficult times.

“There’s not much more to say than to hope she’s okay and it’s just awful,” the world No. 1 added.

“I can imagine how her family feels, you know, that she’s missing.”

Tennis community gathers around Peng Shuai

After reports that Peng had gone missing, members of the tennis community were concerned.

Yes, these allegations are very disturbing, Evert tweeted Sunday.

I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information is appreciated.

French player Nicholas Mahut tweeted: The fact that Peng Shuai is missing is not just the WTA problem. We are all concerned.”

Peng became the world No. 1 in doubles in 2014, the first Chinese player to achieve a top spot.

She has won 23 touring doubles titles, including Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

