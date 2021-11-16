Russia ‘assembles troops’ at border with Ukraine, Germany calls for restraint





NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg recently visited Ukrainian President Zelensky. /Gleb Garanich/Reuters NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg recently visited Ukrainian President Zelensky. /Gleb Garanich/Reuters NATO and Germany have warned Moscow not to escalate the situation at the Ukraine-Russia border after reports that the Russian military has gathered troops and equipment in the area. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted “large and unusual concentrations of Russian troops” and instructed the Moscow government to “prevent escalation and reduce tensions”. He added that NATO is “monitoring this situation very closely”. “Any further provocation or aggressive action by Russia would be a matter of concern. We call on Russia to be transparent about its military activities,” said former Norwegian Prime Minister Stoltenberg. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday urged Moscow to exercise “restraint” at the border with Ukraine. This satellite image is one of those allegedly Russian devices near the border with Ukraine. /AFP/Maxar Technologies This satellite image is one of those allegedly Russian devices near the border with Ukraine. /AFP/Maxar Technologies Tensions between Moscow and Kiev have soared since the Crimean crisis in 2014. Ukraine also claims that Russia is helping rebels in parts of eastern Ukraine embroiled in civil war since 2014, something the Kremlin denies. It is not the first time that an apparent build-up of Russian weapons on the Ukrainian border has caused consternation in Europe and NATO. In the spring of 2021, fears increased due to troop movements on the Russian side of the border. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the latest moves continued the previous pressures his country had faced. “According to Ukraine, what we are currently seeing at the border is not a mere military build-up, because Russia already brought a military armada to our borders in the spring and has never withdrawn it since,” he said. “What we are seeing now is a deteriorating situation in which Russia is showing that it can quickly activate the troops and equipment already assembled and that every option, including the military, is on the table for the Russian leadership.” In a recent press conference after a meeting with French President Macron, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov referred to “the internal crisis in Ukraine” and criticized the alleged mistreatment of Russian-speaking Ukrainians by the Kiev government. Source(s): AFP

