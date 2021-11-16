Browns must shake off ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ mentality to make playoffs – Cleveland Browns Blog

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Offensive security guard Joel Bitonio called it “Jekyll and Hyde.”

But neither Cleveland’s longest-serving player, quarterback Baker Mayfield, nor even coach Kevin Stefanski could explain it.

What the Browns could look like on a weekend as a legit AFC contender.

Then, a total fraud the next.

The roller coaster ride continued on Sunday. Just a week after destroying the Bengals on the road to make a statement in the AFC North race, the Browns flopped completely in New England, losing 45-7.

Now an uninspiring 5-5, the clock is ticking for the Browns to rediscover a groove – to finally string together a series of consistent performances to make a postseason push. Otherwise, become one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments.

“I don’t have the exact answer to that. I wish I did,” Bitonio said, when asked to explain Cleveland’s drastic weekly inconsistency. “But we have to find out quickly. Because in the AFC, 9-8 won’t get you into the playoffs.”

Last season, Cleveland made its first playoff appearance since 2002, having developed into one of the league’s most reliable teams. The Browns didn’t win every game the last two-thirds of the season. But they played to a certain level every week, even as COVID-19 sidelined their top players, or, in the case of the Pittsburgh playoff opener, Stefanski himself.

That resilience propelled Stefanski to become the NFL Coach of the Year in his first season in Cleveland and the Browns to the second round of the playoffs. It also positioned Cleveland as a serious contender for this season.

However, that reliability and resilience has since disappeared. The two biggest culprits are the quarterback and the defense.

As he admits, Mayfield has been beaten up since Week 2, when he tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield also now struggled with foot and knee injuries and was barely able to get off the podium back to the Browns locker room after the game, walking very slowly and cautiously.

The Browns followed up a statement win against the Bengals with an embarrassing loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Last season, when he ranked #3 in QBR from Weeks 7 to 15, Mayfield looked like the franchise quarterback the Browns had longed for, especially after leading Cleveland to its first playoff win in 26 years — a win over the rival Steelers.

Mayfield has had similar great moments this season, most notably last weekend when he set fire to Cincinnati in a 41-16 rout after days of drama surrounding the eventual release of Odell Beckham Jr. But the rough outings of Mayfield, New England included, are beginning to overshadow everything else. In fact, he has only posted a QBR over 50 (scale 0-to-100) twice this season, a feat he accomplished a dozen times in 2020.

“We’ve talked about a certain standard that you set yourself, and you have to live up to it every day,” said Mayfield, who doomed the Browns with an interception on Cleveland’s second stage, triggering the Patriots’ defeat. “If you’re here at 5-5, there’s clearly something wrong. So I have to sort it out and fix it.”

The defense of the Browns also has a lot to figure out and solve.

During the off-season, General Manager Andrew Berry put significant resources into improving the defense. He signed four new starters in safety John Johnson III, Nickelback Troy Hill, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Anthony Walker. Berry also fielded two other new starters in round one cornerback Greg Newsome II and round two linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been struggling with injuries since week 2. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Sometimes the talented Browns defense stifled. In fact, five times this season, Cleveland has held the opposition to less than 17 points.

But so often the defense was a sieve. In fact, since giving up 47 points to the Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, the Cleveland defense has lost at least 37 points three times. On Sunday, the Browns couldn’t stop the run, between and outside the tackles. They couldn’t put any pressure on quarterback Mac Jones. And, as so often this year, they couldn’t force a game-changing turnover — just like Mayfield’s interception did against New England.

“We’re way, way too inconsistent as a team right now,” Stefanski said. “I’ve seen some good moments from our attack, from our defense and from special teams. We just have to sort it all out. …I don’t think there is a magic wand when it comes down to it. We just need to identify it and then work on it so that we can reach our full potential.”

Using their full potential, the Browns can look like a Super Bowl contender.

Except real Super Bowl candidates don’t play like this half the time.