Cricket racism scandal in Yorkshire: Adil Rashid supports racism allegations against Vaughan

Eenglish cricketer Adil Rashid has substantiated the allegations that the former national captainMichael Vaughan used racially insensitive comments towards a group of players of Asian ethnicity at county club Yorkshire.

Vaughan has denied the accusation – made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq in a report on what he described as a culture of racism at the club – he once said of the inclusion of four players of Asian descent in the lineup in 2009: “There are too many of you; we have to do something to the.”

The four players in question were Rashid, Rafiq, Ajmal Shahzad and Pakistani international Rana Naved-ul-Hasan. Naved has confirmed to ESPN Cricinfo that he heard Vaughan’s comments.

Now Rashid, who played in England’s 50-over World Cup-winning team in 2019 and attended the just-concluded T20 World Cup, has said he backed Rafiq’s claim about Vaughan.

In a statement issued via the cricketer Rashid wrote on Monday: “I wanted to focus on my cricket as much as possible and avoid distractions at the expense of the team, but I can confirm Azeem Rafiq’s memory of Michael Vaughan’s comments to a group of us Asian players.”

Vaughan denies the accusation

Vaughan responded by releasing a statement via British Press Association, reiterated his denial, outlining his desire not to have his reputation “unjustly destroyed”. “I categorically deny using the words Azeem Rafiq attributed to me and want to reiterate this publicly because the comment ‘your fate’ just never happened,” Vaughan said.

“It is extremely disturbing that this completely false accusation has been made against me by a former team-mate, apparently supported by two other players.” Vaughan said he remembered the match clearly because it was the match first time in Yorkshire history that four players of Asian descent were selected in the same team.

“It was an important milestone for the province and it was also a moment of pride for me personally,” he said. “I made it a point to shake hands with all four players that day because I realized it was an important moment.

“Given my view that the inclusion of Asian players in the Yorkshire team was a very positive and welcome development, it is unthinkable I would have made the derogatory comment attributed to me. To be confronted with this accusation 11 years after it should have happened is the worst I’ve ever experienced.”

Vaughan pointed to a passage in his contemporaneous autobiography in which he wrote that greater representation of the Asian community “should be a good thing for our cricket”, as well as televised footage of the match which he said “congratulated everyone specifically”. of the players involved.”

Yorkshire’s first British Asian cricketer

Ajmal Shahzad, who became the first British Asian cricketer from Yorkshire in 2004, said in an interview last year that he had not heard the comment in question. “Ajmal Shahzad has been saying for a while that he never heard me say what was suggested,” Vaughan said. “I’ve been in touch with the six other players of that team and none of them can remember the comment made.

“I fully accept that perspectives differ and I have a lot of sympathy for what Azeem Rafiq has been through, but I hope everyone understands why I cannot allow this to go unchallenged or to unfairly destroy my reputation.”

Rashid is not making any new allegations, but welcomes recent steps to raise awareness of racism, including the parliamentary hearing of the select committee on digital, culture, media and sports that Rafiq is attending Tuesday.

Rashid, a legpinner who made his first-team debut in Yorkshire 15 years ago – significantly overlapping the careers of both Vaughan and Rafiq – said he would be “more than happy to support official efforts when the time is right.”

“I am encouraged by the fact that a parliamentary committee seems to be trying to improve the situation, whether that is holding people accountable or making changes at the institutional level,” he said. “These can only be positive developments.”

Vaughan was ousted by the BBC last week as a radio show host.