Peng Shuai: Novak Djokovic describes the disappearance of a Chinese player as ‘shocking’ | tennis news





Novak Djokovic, the world number one, said he is “shocked”. Peng Shuai has not been seen and said: “It is not much more to say than to hope that she will be found, that she is well. It is just terrible. I can imagine how her family feels that she is missing”



China’s Peng Shuai hasn’t been seen since social media allegations of sexual assault against a former senior Chinese official

Novak Djokovic described it as "shocking" that Peng Shuai has not been seen since the social media allegations of sexual assault against a former senior Chinese official. Peng, a former No. 1 in doubles and one of China's biggest sports stars, claimed on her Weibo social media account earlier this month that Zhang Gaoli, who was a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo – China's highest decision-making body – forced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship. Novak Djokovic said he was 'shocked' by Peng's disappearance. Peng, 35, said in the post, which was deleted about half an hour after publication, that she was unable to provide evidence to back up her allegations. Concerns have increased among the global tennis community as Peng has not been seen since the post. Djokovic said: "I don't have much information about it. I heard about it a week ago. Honestly, it's shocking that she's missing, more so that it's someone I've seen on tour for the past few years, quite what times. "It's not much more to say than hope she'll be found, that she's okay. It's just awful. I can imagine how her family feels that she's missing." Stacey Allaster is concerned for Peng's health and safety. Stacey Allaster, the former CEO of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), said the tennis world has put Peng's health and safety first. "Our sport is focused on the health and safety of Peng Shuai, business is secondary," said Allaster, who is Chief Executive, Professional Tennis, at the United States Tennis Association (USTA). "It's tough and it's tough for this very brave young woman who has broken her silence and is coming forward with these allegations." In a statement on Sunday, WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said the recent events are of great concern to us. "Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored. Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness," he said. On Monday, the governing body of men's tennis (ATP) backed the WTA's call for China to investigate the allegations.

