Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 May Contain Sedin Brothers

Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin and Roberto Luongo helped transform the Vancouver Canucks into one of the top teams in the NHL 10 years ago, and each is eligible to be inducted for the first time.

In addition to the Sedins and Luongo, the roster of eligible first-year candidates includes an International Ice Hockey Federation Triple Gold Club winner from Sweden and two female legends, one American and the other Canadian, who have competed on the ice for years. .

There are also several worthy candidates who have been eligible in previous years and are hoping to get their Hall of Fame invocation Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Doug Wilson, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Ken Holland did in 2020. All six were inducted on Monday.

There was no Class of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are 15 candidates for the Class of 2022, including six in their first year of eligibility in the player category, which can include up to four male and two female honorees each year:

ELIGIBLE FIRST YEAR

Henrik Sedin

Henrik is one of the greatest passers and playmakers in NHL history and should be a Hall of Fame slot. The forward is the all-time Canucks leader in assists (830), points (1,070), games played (1,330), plus-minus (plus-165) and power play points (369). He is 27th all-time in assists; and was second in the NHL in games played and fifth in scoring 2000-18, throughout the duration of his NHL career. Sedin won the Hart Trophy, voted the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, and the Art Ross Trophy as the top scorer in 2009-10, scoring 112 points (29 goals, 83 assists) in 82 games. The No. 3 pick in the 1999 NHL Draft also scored 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 105 Stanley Cup Playoff games, leading the Canucks to the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, losing in seven games to the Boston Bruins.

Daniel Sedin

Daniel and his twin brother formed one of the top-scoring duos in the NHL with the Canucks for nearly two decades after coming in at No. 2 in the 1999 draft, one spot ahead of Henrik. It would only make sense if they entered the Hall of Fame together. The forward scored 1,041 points (393 goals, 648 assists) from 2000–18, seventh in the NHL during that period. His 393 goals are the first in Canuck history. He is second behind his brother in assists, points, plus-minus (plus-147), games played (1,306), and power play points (367). He won the Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player elected by NHLPA members in 2010-11, when he scored 104 points (41 goals, 63 assists). Daniel also scored 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 102 playoff games.

Roberto Luongo

The former Canucks goalkeeper who started his career with the New York Islanders and finished with the Florida Panthers retired after the 2018-19 season. When he did, he placed third in NHL history with 489 wins (since surpassed by Marc-Andre Fleury). He is second behind Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur in games played by a goalkeeper (1,044), shots against (30,924) and saves (28,409). Luongo is a two-time 40-game winner, having played in more than 70 games in four consecutive seasons from 2003 to 2008. He was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy and was voted top goalkeeper in the NHL three times (2003-04, 2006-07 and 2010-11) and was a Hart Trophy finalist in 2006-07. Luongo’s international performance also stands out. He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada, starting in 2010 in Vancouver and backing up for Carey Price in 2014 in Sochi. He also helped Canada finish first in the 2003 and 2004 IIHF World Championships and the 2004 World Hockey Cup.

Henrik Zetterberg

Zetterberg won the Conn Smythe Trophy, voted the most valuable player in the playoffs in 2008, when he scored 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) to help the Detroit Red Wings win the Stanley Cup. The forward scored 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in the 2009 playoffs when the Red Wings fell one win short of winning consecutive titles. Zetterberg is fifth in Red Wings history in goals (337), assists (623) and points (960), ahead of Hall of Famers Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Alex Delvecchio and Nicklas Lidstrom. He is also fifth in Red Wings history in playoff points (120), despite being 10th in games played (137). Zetterberg, who was selected in the seventh round (No. 210) in the 1999 NHL drawing, also won gold with Sweden at the 2006 Olympics in Turin. He was a finalist for the Selke Trophy who was voted the League’s best defensive forward in 2007-08.

Meghan Duggan

Duggan’s crowning achievement on the ice came at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, where she captained the United States’ gold medal-winning women’s team. She also captained teams that won silver at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Olympics and helped the United States finish first seven times and second at the IIHF Women’s World Championship once, including as captained in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Duggan played 144 games with the US women’s national team from 2007 to 18, scoring 78 points (43 goals, 35 assists). Duggan also played pro hockey for six seasons from 2011-17, winning four championships. In addition, she was a standout at the University of Wisconsin, where she helped the Badgers to three NCAA Division I National Championships (2007, 2009, 2011) and scored 238 points (108 goals, 130 assists) in 159 games. She won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the best player in NCAA Division I women’s hockey in 2011. Off the ice, Duggan pioneered equitable financial and general support from the players of the United States women’s hockey national team.

Caroline Ouellette

Oullette is one of three female players to have won at least four Olympic gold medals along with Canadian women’s national team Hayley Wickenheiser (five) and Jayna Hefford (four). Wickenheiser and Hefford are each in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Ouellette won gold at the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympics, scoring 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 20 Olympics. Ouellette also helped Canada finish first in the IIHF Women’s World Championship six times and finished second in the other six tournaments she played in from 1999-2015. With 242 points (87 goals, 155 assists) in 220 games, she is third all-time in scoring for the Canada women’s national team. Wickenheiser and Hefford are first and second respectively. Ouellette also won the Clarkson Cup four times for the Canadiennes de Montreal in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

OTHER CANDIDATES

Boris Mikhaillov

Suitable since 1984

The 77-year-old was the top-line right wing of the Soviet national team with Valeri Kharlamov and Vladimir Petrov. Captaining the Soviet national team from 1972-80, he won a gold medal at the 1972 Sapporo Olympics and 1976 Innsbruck, a silver medal at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics and assisted the Soviets eight times. to win the IIHF World Championship.

Mikhailov was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2000.

Karyn Bye-Dietz

Suitable since 2005

Bye-Dietz was part of the United States women’s team that won a gold medal in the 1998 Olympics in Nagano and a silver medal in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake. The forward also helped the United States finish second in six IIHF Women’s World Championships (1992, 1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001). She is a member of the IIHF Hall of Fame (2011), the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame (2014), and the University of New Hampshire Hall of Fame (1998).

Alexander Mogilny

Suitable since 2009

With Paul Kariya in the Hall of Fame inducted in 2017, it makes sense that Mogilny could also be inducted. Mogilny, a forward, played 990 NHL games, one more than Kariya, and scored 71 goals (473-402) and 43 more points (1032-989). Mogilny won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 2000; Kariya never won the cup. They each won a gold medal in the Olympics (Mogilny with the Soviet Union in the 1988 Calgary Olympics, Kariya with Canada in 2002) and won the IIHF World Championship (Mogilny 1989, Kariya 1993).

Pierre Turgeon

Suitable since 2010

Turgeon scored the most points in the NHL of all eligible players not in the Hall of Fame. The center scored 1,327 points (515 goals, 812 assists) in 1,294 games and 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 109 playoff games. Only 32 players have scored more regular season points in the NHL. Turgeon never won the Stanley Cup and his only major individual award was the Lady Byng Trophy which was chosen in 1992-93 for the best combination of skill, sportsmanship and good manners.

Curtis Joseph

Suitable since 2012

Joseph ranks seventh in NHL history with 454 wins, surpassing Hall of Fame goalkeepers Terry Sawchuk (445), Jacques Plante (437), Tony Esposito (423), Glenn Hall (407), Grant Fuhr (403) and Dominik Hasek (389). ). They each won the Stanley Cup at least once; Joseph never won the Stanley Cup or the Vezina Trophy.

Rod Brind’Amour

Suitable since 2013

Brind’Amour won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. With the Hurricanes coach and Jack Adams Award winner voted NHL Coach of the Year last season, he finished his NHL career with 1,184 points (452 ​​) goals, 732 assists) in 1,484 games. He is considered one of the best defensive forwards of his generation, winning the Selke Trophy in 2006 and 2007.

Daniel Alfredsson

Suitable since 2017

Alfredsson scored 1,157 points (444 goals, 713 assists) in 1,246 games during an 18-season NHL career. The attacker won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2006 Olympics in Turin and a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. Alfredsson also won the Calder Trophy, voted NHL Rookie of the Year in 1995-96, but never won the Stanley Cup or any other major trophy after that.

Sergei Gonchar

Suitable since 2018

The introduction of Russian-born fellow defender Sergei Zubov in 2019 could pave the way for Gonchar, who finished his NHL career in 2015 with 811 points (220 goals, 591 assists) in 1,301 games, a 0 average. 62 points per game. He is 17th among NHL defenders in points, 10th in power play points (427), and has scored at least 50 points nine times. In comparison, Zubov is 20th among defenders in points with 771 (152 goals, 619 assists) in 1,068 games, averaging 0.72 points per game. Gonchar won the 2009 Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Patrick Elias

Suitable since 2019

Elias holds New Jersey Devils records for goals (408), assists (617), points (1,025), shots on target (3,287), power play goals (113), power play points (333), shorthanded points (33 ), winning goals (80) and goals in overtime (16). The forward also scored the most goals (45), assists (80), points (125), power play goals (21), power play points (52) and shots on goal (444) in Devils Stanley Cup Playoff history and won the Stanley Cup with New Jersey in 2000 and 2003.