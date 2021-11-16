Shaoxiong Dennis Zheng, Devoted Scholar and Friend, 1997-2021

Editor’s Note:A Chinese translation of this story is available here.

Shaoxiong Dennis Zheng, a recent graduate of the University of Chicago’s masters program in statistics, is remembered by the UChicago community and friends as a passionate student and generous friend.

Zheng, SM21, was shot and killed during a robbery in Hyde Park on Nov. 9. He was 24. A memorial service for the university is being planned, and details will be available shortly.

The entire university community is heartbroken, President Paul Alivisatos said during a Nov. 11 webinar.

In addition to being a university alum, he was a loving son and a caring friend to many in our community and many more around the world, added Provost Ka Yee C. Lee.





Born in Sichuan Province, China, Zheng studied at Hong Kong University. As a student at UChicagos’ Department of Statistics, he used machine learning to derive gene regulatory networks. He received his master’s degree last June and wanted to become a data scientist, colleagues said.

He aimed to solve important problems facing our society and to help people help more people, said Mei Wang, senior education professor at UChicago and director of the master’s program in statistics. He was a passionate student and a curious scholar. He liked the atmosphere at the university, because everyone in the department was equally open to debates about reasoning processes and statistical methods.

Dennis was a bright and talented student, who was dedicated to his quest for knowledge, said Prof. Dan Nicolae, chair of the Department of Statistics, who collaborated with Zheng on his research thesis. He was not only a promising scholar, but also a wonderful person, always willing to help other students. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Teachers and friends alike remembered Zheng for his ever-present smile, constant optimism and thoughtfulness, and willingness to help others. Nan Jiang, a close friend from high school, said Zheng always took the time to encourage those around him. Every time you asked him a question, he went out of his way to help you. I think he spent a lot of time on that, Jiang said. Whatever happened, he always had an encouraging word. And I guess that wasn’t just for me. It was everyone he had contact with.





Outside of academia, he enjoyed traveling and baking, as well as piano, squash and table tennis. Zheng was also interested in Chinese calligraphy and photography, though he was less enthralled by the technicalities of image capture than simply admiring the beauty of the world, his friends said.

He wanted to enjoy every moment of life, said his girlfriend, Shirley Cai, a political science graduate student. She just wanted to keep the sky, the sunset, the stars.

Meeting him was one of the happiest things that ever happened to me, she said. I was so lucky to be with him. He was the kind of person I want to be.

Nicholas Jackson, Zheng’s friend and neighbor in Hyde Park, said Zheng was the first to welcome nearly everyone into their building, where they built a tradition of shared jokes. I taught him a lot of bad English slang, and when I told him what the phrase meant, it was like a burst of laughter had gone off, Jackson said. He and I always laughed.





Jason Peng, a fellow student in the statistics master’s program, said that Zheng was the most positive, optimistic and cheerful person I have ever met. Now a Ph.D. student at the University of Texas at Austin, Peng remembered the way Zheng would devote all his heart to whatever he did. He would spend days thinking about a concept or a problem, Peng said. He worked hard for the pleasure of learning and thinking, not for the numbers.

Zheng’s dedication as a scholar extended beyond his own department. He also worked as a teaching assistant at UChicagos Harris School of Public Policy and Booth School of Business.

Bruce Meyer, the McCormick Foundation Professor at Harris, praised the dedication, creativity and insight Zheng brought as TA to Meyer’s class on advanced statistics for data analysis. Zheng was loved by the students and even inspired some to contact Meyer to become a teaching assistant himself in the future.

Even a young person can have a lot of impact on others, Meyer said. He certainly did.

Zheng is survived by his mother, Rong Li; and father, Xiaodong Zheng.