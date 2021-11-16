Racism in English Cricket Told by Rafiq in Parliament

LONDON Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who gave testimony in tears, told a hearing in the British Parliament on Tuesday that he had been humiliated by the racial abuse and bullying he had endured at England’s most successful cricket club.

Rafiq said Yorkshire team-mates used an abusive term referring to his Pakistani heritage, and the leadership of the 33-time England county championship winners failed to address racism.

“Rather early on, me and other people of Asian descent,” Rafiq told a select House of Commons committee that oversaw sports, “there were comments like, ‘You’re sitting there by the toilets,’ ‘Elephant scrubbers.’ word P(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk) was used all the time. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the attitude of the leaders and nobody expressed it.”

Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, said he felt “isolated and at times humiliated” by his treatment in Yorkshire during two spells he played for the club from 2008 to 2018.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has banned Yorkshire from hosting international matches over its “totally unacceptable” response to the racism faced by Rafiq.

Yorkshire said last month it would not take any disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives, despite a report showing Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying.

Rafiq told lawmakers he was being talked about as Yorkshire captain before raising concerns in 2017. Then Rafiq said in the board minutes that he was “a problem, a troublemaker and a problem to be solved”.

That followed a 2017 preseason tour when Rafiq said he was assaulted by a teammate in front of others.

“Gary Ballance walks up to him and says, ‘Why are you talking to him? You know he’s a P(star)(star)(star).’ Or: ‘He’s not a sheik, he has no oil,’ recalls Rafiq.

Two weeks ago, Ballance, a former England cricketer, admitted making racist remarks to Rafiq when they were team-mates in Yorkshire, but said: “This was a situation where best friends said abusive things to each other which, out of context, would be considered completely inappropriate.”

In September 2020, a formal inquiry was commissioned by Yorkshire into 43 allegations made by Rafiq, seven of which were confirmed in a report released only in September following pressure from lawmakers who organized Tuesday’s hearing.

At one point, the committee had to pause for several minutes after Rafiq struggled with the emotions of telling painful experiences.

Pakistan-born Rafiq, who is Muslim, described his harrowing first experience with alcohol at age 15 after being asked about his drinking.

“I got pinned down at my local cricket club and got red wine down my throat, literally down my throat,” said 30-year-old Rafiq. “The player played for Yorkshire and Hampshire. I didn’t touch alcohol (then) until 2012 and around that time I felt I had to do that to fit in.”

“I wasn’t perfect. There are things I did that I thought I had to do to make my dreams come true. I deeply regret that, but it has nothing to do with racism. When I spoke, people looked at me must be listened to. a whole has a problem, with listening to the victim. There is no ‘yes, but’ with racism; there is no ‘two sides’ to racism.”

The Yorkshire chairman and chief executive resigned this month.

