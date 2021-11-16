Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State moves into top three, Oklahoma tumbles in new CBS Sports 130
As the regular season wraps up, every college football score, result, and highlight seems to be even more important. So when major disruptions, bloated leads and shakeups in the conference title and College Football Playoff races head into the weekend, we’ll see some changes in the rankings.
Georgia and Alabama remain #1 and #2, respectively, on CBS Sports 130, our comprehensive ranking of each FBS team. Ohio State, Cincinnati and Oregon are all up one spot, with the Buckeyes maintaining their recently established lead over the Bearcats in voting points. Ohio State and Oklahoma both jumped on Cincinnati — which was in the top three for most of the season last week — but the Sooners relinquished their spot after the team’s first loss of the season.
Ohio State’s small step to three comes on the back of one of the better performances of the season, with a Purdue team taking victories against both Iowa and Michigan State.
Baylor’s win over Oklahoma sparked some of the most notable moves in this week’s top 20 rankings, starting with the Bears’ five-place rise to No. 11. Baylor joins No. 10 Ole Miss as the two highest ranked two. loss teams in the rankings this week, as Oklahoma’s nine places drop to No. 12, the Sooners leave eighth of the teams with one loss in our rankings.
Other adjustments outside of the top 15 include a soft landing for Texas A&M dropping five places to number 16 after the loss to Ole Miss, continued upward momentum for number 19 Wisconsin and the return of Utah and San Diego State to the top 25. after beating Nevada over the weekend. For more on the notable adjustments up and down the CBS Sports 130, check out the Mover’s Report below the top 25 table.
College football pundits from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-130 on our ranking page.
|1
|Georgia
|10-0
|1
|2
|Alabama
|9-1
|2
|3
|Ohio state
|9-1
|4
|4
|Cincinnati
|10-0
|5
|5
|Oregon
|9-1
|6
|6
|Michigan
|9-1
|8
|7
|Michigan state
|9-1
|7
|8
|our lady
|9-1
|9
|9
|State of Oklahoma
|9-1
|10
|10
|be miss
|8-2
|12
|11
|Baylor
|8-2
|16
|12
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|3
|13
|Wake Forest
|9-1
|13
|14
|UTSA
|10-0
|14
|15
|BYU
|8-2
|15
|16
|Texas A&M
|7-3
|11
|17
|Houston
|9-1
|18
|18
|Pittsburgh
|8-2
|21
|19
|Wisconsin
|7-3
|24
|20
|Iowa
|8-2
|19
|21
|State of San Diego
|9-1
|27
|22
|Arkansas
|7-3
|26
|23
|Louisiana
|9-1
|25
|24
|NC state
|7-3
|22
|25
|Utah
|7-3
|30
Biggest movers
- No. 43 Louisville (+17): The Cardinals showed up in front of Lamar Jackson Day in Louisville and rolled to a 41-3 win against Syracuse, greatly improving the team’s chances of making a bowling game. Louisville only needs one more win with Duke and Kentucky on the schedule. Most importantly, though, the performance against Syracuse showcased some of the team’s best football after dropping four of its last five games.
- No. 27 Mississippi State (+13): Mississippi State’s historic comeback adds another notable win to one of the most volatile profiles in the top 40. Wins against Texas A&M, NC State and now Auburn give validation to the top 25 for the Bulldogs, but losses count (4 ) and the inclusion of defeats against LSU and Memphis hurt that argument. If those two losses at the start of the season — which totaled five points — were converted into wins, this is a top-15 team.
- No. 40 State of Utah (+12): Sailing past San Jose State as a minor underdog gave Utah State stock another boost, and now we’re tracking an 18-point move over the past two weeks. Blake Anderson’s incredible job as a coach gets some sparkle with the Aggies in Mountain West title fight at 8-2 and a five-game winning streak.
- New. 50 Texas Tech (+12): The Joey McGuire Effect! The Red Raiders introduced a new head coach and made sure they qualified for the bowl by beating the state of Iowa in the same week. Although Texas Tech all fired and hired a coach within the same regular season, the final tally will mark a 2021 highlighted by the Red Raiders exceeding preseason expectations.
- No. 33 Coastal Carolina (-10): Not a single Grayson McCall in the lineup proved expensive for Coastal Carolina, and now dwindling hopes of winning the Sun Belt have been nearly crushed with outright losses to the remaining two best teams in the Sun Belt East (Appalachian State and Georgia state).
- No. 53 Miami (-11): After winning three consecutive games with one possession, Miami fell on the wrong side of another nail biter. This one stung a little more when it came to rival Florida State. The Hurricanes rose in our rankings thanks to that winning streak, which includes wins against NC State and Pitt, but that five loss count will lead to some rapid changes in the ballots.
- No. 29 Maroon (-12): There isn’t really a big loss on Auburn’s profile. The Tigers are 6-4 and all losses have been inflicted on teams that are in the top 30 of our rankings. But if you try to sort out that overcrowded group between No. 15 and No. 30 spots, the inflated lead to Mississippi state will be an anchor from a rankings perspective.
- No. 74 Texas (-23): The drama that surrounds football in Texas exacerbates reactions when comparing teams. But even a cold-blooded collapse of the Longhorns reveals a subpar team here in the final stages of the 2021 season. Texas is 4-6 with five consecutive losses, and given the current quality of performance, it’s questionable whether it even bowls. team will be. By beating West Virginia and Kansas State, the Longhorns may qualify, but it will be hard to imagine our voters putting Texas back in the top 40 before the end of the season.
Check out the rest of CBS Sports 130: Teams ranked 26-130
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-rankings-ohio-state-moves-into-top-three-oklahoma-tumbles-in-new-cbs-sports-130/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]