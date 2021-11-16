Field Hockey: No. 2 West Essex storms into ToC . semifinals

Even with a potential date with Eastern on the horizon, West Essex wouldn’t budge from the task at hand.

To get there, the Knights, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, had to get past a fifth-ranked Shore team that rode a 24-game winning streak into the play-in-game of the NJSIAA Tournament of Monday’s Champions in North Caldwell.

Cait Lutz helped make it possible.

The senior matched a season high with five goals and set a season high with 12 points in total to propel West Essex to a 7-0 win.

Next up is a date with No. 1 Eastern in the ToC semifinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

I feel like I was so determined all day, every day, Lutz said. We just have our eye on the prize and we want to get as far as we can. We want to get to that final.

Lutz’s burst of five goals helped her eclipse 50 for the first time in her career. It also extends her personal scoring streak to five consecutive games and nine out of ten in total.

Those goals also came against a coastal defense that has averaged 0.38 goals per game in the last 13 games.

Gianna Puorro continued her great game with a goal and three assists, Cielle McInerney also scored and Gianna Macrino had a couple of assists.

Pleasant doesn’t even define them, said West Essex coach Jill Cosse. They are happy every day. It’s so nice to be around them. When you are with children for a long time and can be with them and have the honor of coaching them for four years, you evolve. You go from their coach to something on another level.

While it was the offense that stole the show on Monday, the West Essex defense has some pretty tenacious numbers of its own.

This four-save shutout by Abby Zanelli is the teams’ eleventh in their last 13 games. Overall, the Knights have allowed an average of 0.23 goals per game since October 5.

We believe in each other so much, Lutz said. The attackers believe in the defense. The defense believes in the middle bracket. Were so sure everyone would do their job.

This tight-knit group is excited to have at least one more game together and they hope this 14-game streak doesn’t come to an end anytime soon.

We wanted to get there and we really expected to get there, Lutz said. I think we would just keep doing what we were doing. We wouldn’t let the nerves overtake us. We would just work as hard as we can and leave everything on the field.

I like the David and Goliath match. I’ve always liked that game. I think it makes the game more special when you see what you’re made of, Cosse added.

