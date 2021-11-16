Sports
Field Hockey: No. 2 West Essex storms into ToC . semifinals
Even with a potential date with Eastern on the horizon, West Essex wouldn’t budge from the task at hand.
To get there, the Knights, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, had to get past a fifth-ranked Shore team that rode a 24-game winning streak into the play-in-game of the NJSIAA Tournament of Monday’s Champions in North Caldwell.
Cait Lutz helped make it possible.
The senior matched a season high with five goals and set a season high with 12 points in total to propel West Essex to a 7-0 win.
Next up is a date with No. 1 Eastern in the ToC semifinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
I feel like I was so determined all day, every day, Lutz said. We just have our eye on the prize and we want to get as far as we can. We want to get to that final.
Lutz’s burst of five goals helped her eclipse 50 for the first time in her career. It also extends her personal scoring streak to five consecutive games and nine out of ten in total.
Those goals also came against a coastal defense that has averaged 0.38 goals per game in the last 13 games.
Gianna Puorro continued her great game with a goal and three assists, Cielle McInerney also scored and Gianna Macrino had a couple of assists.
Pleasant doesn’t even define them, said West Essex coach Jill Cosse. They are happy every day. It’s so nice to be around them. When you are with children for a long time and can be with them and have the honor of coaching them for four years, you evolve. You go from their coach to something on another level.
While it was the offense that stole the show on Monday, the West Essex defense has some pretty tenacious numbers of its own.
This four-save shutout by Abby Zanelli is the teams’ eleventh in their last 13 games. Overall, the Knights have allowed an average of 0.23 goals per game since October 5.
We believe in each other so much, Lutz said. The attackers believe in the defense. The defense believes in the middle bracket. Were so sure everyone would do their job.
This tight-knit group is excited to have at least one more game together and they hope this 14-game streak doesn’t come to an end anytime soon.
We wanted to get there and we really expected to get there, Lutz said. I think we would just keep doing what we were doing. We wouldn’t let the nerves overtake us. We would just work as hard as we can and leave everything on the field.
I like the David and Goliath match. I’ve always liked that game. I think it makes the game more special when you see what you’re made of, Cosse added.
Grab the HS sports newsletter here.
Brian Bobal can be reached at: [email protected]. Follow Brian on Twitter @BrianBobal and on Instagram @BrianBobalHS. Like it NJ.com High school sports on facebook.
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/highschoolsports/2021/11/field-hockey-no-2-west-essex-storms-into-toc-semifinals.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]