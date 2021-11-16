Sports
English cricket is full of racism, my life made a “hell” says Rafiq
- Former England U19 captain says racism humiliated him
- Rafiq tells British parliamentary panel of intolerable insults
- Talks about toxic atmosphere in Yorkshire dressing room
- Player says racism is rife in English cricket
LONDON, Nov. 16 (Reuters) – Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq burst into tears on Tuesday as he told a British parliamentary committee about “inhumane” treatment at the cricket club and described the sport in England as riddled with racism.
In more than an hour of testimony, Rafiq, 30, a former England Under-19 captain of Pakistani descent, identified a culture of widespread racism in Yorkshire.
He and other players of Asian descent were subjected to racist remarks such as “You sit there” and being referred to as “Paki” and “elephant scrubbers,” Rafiq said.
“I felt isolated, at times humiliated,” he said during an emotional testimony before the Parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) panel.
The scandal has shocked English sport, cost Yorkshire sponsors and the right to host England internationals, saw the club’s top echelon shut down and embroiled former England captain Michael Vaughan and current England skipper Joe Root.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Rafiq for his “courageous testimony”, saying on Twitter that there was no excuse for racism anywhere in society.
“We expect @EnglandCricket and @YorkshireCCC to take immediate action in response to these allegations,” Johnson said.
Rafiq, a Muslim off-spin bowler who played for Yorkshire from 2008-14 and again from 2016-18, said he was shot red wine as a 15-year-old and said Asian players were singled out for fouls while playing goods. fasting.
Rafiq collapsed after telling how on the day he returned to the club in 2018 after his son was stillborn, cricket director Martyn Moxon “torn the shreds of me” during a meeting.
“Some club officials were inhumane,” Rafiq said. “They didn’t mind me working out one day and I get a call to say there’s no heartbeat.”
He also said the racism he endured in Yorkshire was “without a doubt” being repeated across the country, saying Britain’s Asian representation in the professional game had fallen 40% since 2010.
He told the hearing that he would not want his son “close to cricket” and that players from other provinces had contacted him with similar experiences.
Former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton, who resigned after Yorkshire failed to discipline anyone over a club report on Rafiq’s allegations, said the ECB should have conducted the investigation.
“It would have been much better if they had done that. This was a whistleblower’s claim from 2007 to 2018, against the club’s director,” Hutton said at the hearing.
ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said the premier game struggled to wake up to diversity issues.
“If we don’t have an emergency, we’re approaching one,” he said.
TOXIC ATMOSPHERE
Rafiq said there was a toxic atmosphere in Yorkshire under captain Gary Ballance, vice-captain Tim Bresnan, head coach Andrew Gale and Moxon, and said the constant racist abuse was giving him suicidal thoughts.
Reflecting on a night out on a 2017 pre-season tour, Rafiq said: “We were in one place and Gary Ballance walks up to him and says, ‘Why are you talking to him? You know he’s a Paki. This happened in in front of teammates. It happened in front of the coaching staff.”
Rafiq said Ballance used the name “Kevin” as a derogatory term to describe any player of color and that the term was an “open secret in England’s dressing room”.
In a November 4 statement, Ballance, who played 23 Tests for England, admitted he had made racist remarks and said he deeply regrets some of the language he used when he was younger. read more
Yorkshire said last week that Moxon was out of work due to a stress-related illness, while Gale had been suspended over an alleged anti-Semitic tweet he sent in 2010.
Reuters could not reach either of them for comment.
Rafiq said the extent of racism in English professional cricket was an open secret, but players’ lives were made “hell” if they made their voices heard.
Some of the biggest names of English cricket have been implicated in the controversy.
Rafiq says former England captain Vaughan told him and two other players of Asian descent there were “too many of you, we need to do something about it” before a match in 2009. Vaughan vehemently denies the accusation.
Rafiq said the current England captain, Root, a player from Yorkshire, is a good man who “never uses racist language”. But the fact that Root couldn’t remember hearing racist language spoke volumes about the culture in the club.
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Martyn Herman in London; Editing by Angus MacSwan/Jon Boyle/Ken Ferris
