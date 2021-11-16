Where is Pengshuai? Feminist Activists and Sports Fans Campaign for Missing Tennis Star Global Voices

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, 35, has not been seen or heard from since he accused former top Chinese communist leader Zhang Gaoli of Weibo assault on Nov. 2.

Peng Shuai’s post accusing the former Chinese vice premier of sexually assaulting her twice in the past ten years was taken offline less than 20 minutes after she posted it to her official Weibo account. Since then, all of her social media accounts have been suspended; her name has become a sensitive term on the Chinese internet, meaning any post mentioning it will be deleted; and she was silent for two weeks.

The incident has caught the attention of the tennis community around the world. On November 14, Steve Simon, the president and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), finally issued a statement demand a full and transparent investigation into Peng’s allegation.

Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored. Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual violence must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the behavior she claims took place should be examined, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength to come forward. Women around the world are finding their voices to correct injustices. We expect this matter to be properly handled, which means that the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship.

Meanwhile, Chinese feminist activists and tennis enthusiasts have started using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai? on social media to express concerns about Peng’s safety.

As China prepares to host the upcoming Winter Olympics in February 2022, some are calling on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to speak out in favor of Peng.

Peng Shuai’s accusations of Zhang Gaoli, the retired Chinese leader, have shaken society violently; and yet she and her story are blotted out in China. Chinese feminists projected Peng Shuai’s portrait onto a building and demanded Peng Shuai’s safe return. #WhereIsPengShuai pic.twitter.com/xsm1Wxe4kE FreeChineseFeminists (@FeministChina) Nov 14, 2021

Peng supporters have expressed concern for her safety, as her unveiling involves the senior official of the Chinese Communist Party and threatens the authority of the ruling bloc.

A number of former and current international tennis players, including: Nicolas mahut, Billie Jean King, Novak Djokovic, Martina Navratilova and more have spoken out in support of Peng. New York Times reporter Raymond Zhong emphasized Martina Navratilova’s response to the allegations:

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says “women’s tennis in China will likely be over for a while” after WTA shows support for Peng Shuai https://t.co/ynmGK8aokk Raymond Zhong (@zhonggg) Nov 15, 2021

Steve Simon told The New York Times said the WTA was unable to establish direct contact with Peng, but was assured she is safe and currently in Beijing.

Yet many are skeptical of such “reassurance.” Reuters correspondent, Ian Ransom, said on Twitter:

It took Jack Ma a year to get out of the freezer in Beijing — and he made no harmful accusation against a very senior Communist Party official. Very worrying for Peng. #pengshuai #WTA #Tennis https://t.co/3A5931bkL8 Ian Ransom (@MyRansomNotes) Nov 16, 2021

Exiled Chinese human rights lawyer Teng Biao doubted the credibility of the CCP-affiliated Chinese Tennis Association:

If the only information about #pengshuais whereabouts and security comes from “the Chinese Tennis Association”, which means that Peng Shuai has been disappeared by the Chinese government and she is not safe.

We must keep asking: #WhereIsPengShuai ?#Me, too #zhanggaoli #BoycottBeijing2022 (@tengbiao) Nov 16, 2021

The International Olympic Committee is silent

The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin in China in February. Some have wondered why the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not voted in favor of Peng Shuai, who has competed in three Olympic Games. Stephen Wade, a sportswriter for the Associated Press, asked:

Total. Total silence by IOC in support of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Thomas Bach? Kirsty Coventry. Where is your defense of Olympic athletes? https://t.co/Vgf5nF8q40 Stephen Wade (@StephenWadeAP) Nov 15, 2021

Teng Biao also called for a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics:

Isn’t it morally wrong to participate in the #Beijing2022 when the Chinese government forcibly removed a tennis world champion #pengshuai? Let alone #UyghurGenocide #Hong-Kong #Tibet and all those atrocities in #China. (@tengbiao) Nov 15, 2021

This week, Chinese feminists have started posting photos and taking to the streets to express their support for Peng Shuai: