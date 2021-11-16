Sports
Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa, Doug Wilson inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
After an extra year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s officially official: Marian Hossa and Doug Wilson have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Hossa, who got the call-up in his first year of eligibility, registered 1,134 points (525 goals, 609 assists) in 1,309 games in 19 NHL seasons with five different teams. Notably, he won three Stanley Cups as a member of the Blackhawks, where he spent his last eight seasons.
Hossa was an eight-time 30 goalscorer and is considered one of the best two-way strikers ever. It’s hard to find a player as widely respected both on and off the ice as Hossa, who expressed much love for the city of Chicago in his speech.
“I can’t thank Rocky Wirtz and his family enough for the opportunity to be a long-term Blackhawk,” said Hossa. “And to Dale Tallon and Stan [Bowman] for putting together the amazing group I’ve had the pleasure of playing with, guys like Tazer, Seabs, Duncs, Kaner, Sharpie, Hammer and many others.
“I’ll never forget meeting Joel Quenneville for the first time. He said, ‘Hoss, we’re going to have a lot of fun together. You’ll love it here.’ You know what, he was right.
“With such success in my eight years in Chicago, I want to thank some of the people I’ve worked with, who kept me going who wouldn’t always get the credit they deserve: thanks to trainers like Troy Parchman, Jimmy [Heintzelman], Mike Gapski, Jeff Thomas, Pawel Prylinski and Pauly Goodman for the inclusion of me and Dr. [Michael] Terry to bring me back together and keep my skin condition at bay for as long as you did. Clint Rief, may he rest in peace. I’m sure you’ll be keeping an eye out tonight.”
Wilson was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in his 24th year of eligibility. And it was time.
Among defenders in NHL history, Wilson ranks 12th in goals (237), 15th in points (827) and 18th in assists (590). He spent 14 of the 16 seasons in Chicago, where he won the Norris Trophy in 1982 and finished in the top five four times by voting.
Wilson was drafted by the Blackhawks with the No. 6 overall pick in 1977. He owed many people to the Blackhawks, including those who are no longer with us.
“Stan Mikita, clearly a Hall of Famer, was my very first NHL roommate,” Wilson said. “He always had a saying that he would teach me, ‘You make your living with what you get, you live on what you give.’
“Keith Magnuson, one of the best men I’ve ever met in my life, he was a man who would do things and teach you that time is the greatest gift you can give to someone.
“Another gentleman we recently lost, one of my greatest mentors, was Tony Esposito. His love for life, his work ethic, his dedication. We all miss them.
“The Chicago Blackhawks organization. Of course I have to thank them, I was called up by them. It was an honor to play in front of the big fans and play in the old Chicago Stadium. Teammates took too many names, some of them just plain. De Denis Savards, the Steve Larmers, etc. It was an honor to play there.
“Two Hall of Fame legends who have had a profound impact on me: host Pat Foley, known as ‘The Voice’, and Bob Verdi, one of the greatest journalists of all time.”
A well-deserved evening for No. 24 and No. 81. A toast to two Chicago greats.
Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/blackhawks/blackhawks-marian-hossa-doug-wilson-inducted-hockey-hall-fame
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]