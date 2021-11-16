Cricket: Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy – News





US and Namibia host ICC World Cup event for the first time AFP by ANI Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 16:50 The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the 14 host countries of the ICC men’s white ball events from 2024-2031. The Champions Trophy is back and Pakistan will host the tournament in 2025. Eleven fill members and three associate members have been selected to host two ICC Mens Cricket World Cups, four ICC Mens T20 World Cups and two ICC Mens Champions Trophy events. The US and Namibia will host an ICC World Cup event for the first time. While Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have hosted major events before and will do so again in the next ten years. The hosts were selected through a competitive bidding process overseen by a council subcommittee chaired by Martin Snedden, along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC board accepted the recommendations of the committee, which, together with ICC management, thoroughly reviewed each offer. A similar process to identify the hosts for ICC Womens and U19s events for the next cycle will be undertaken early next year. ICC President Greg Barclay said: We are delighted to have completed this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events. To have 14 members hosting 8 events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I would like to thank every member who has bid and congratulations to the successful bidders. It’s fantastic to return to so many previous hosts, but what’s really exciting about this process is the countries that will host ICC events for the first time, including the US, which is a strategic growth market for us. This gives us the opportunity to deepen our bond with fans in traditional cricket countries and also reach new fans around the world. Martin Snedden, Chairman of the ICC Hosting Sub-Committee said: We have received a series of excellent bids to host the ICC Mens events in the next cycle. We were committed to ensuring a broad spread of hosts to align with the ICC’s strategic goal of global growth, and we’ve been given 14 countries that will support that long-term goal. Ricky Skerritt, Cricket West Indies President and ICC Board member said: The success of this joint offer from CWI and USA Cricket will be a huge boost to our cricket. It provides a critical strategic opportunity to promote and develop cricket and related commercial activities in North America and the Caribbean. I take this opportunity to thank everyone at ICC, USA Cricket and CWI who helped make this venue choice possible in 2024. The awarding of the events to preferred hosts is subject to the completion of the host agreements and the ICC will now work closely with members to finalize the arrangements. Seventeen members submitted a total of 28 proposals to organize the eight ICC men’s white ball events.

