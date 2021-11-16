Buying Packers stock is the best scam in the sport

It’s a great day if you enjoy giving money away to a billion dollar organization and getting nothing in return. That’s right folks, your chance to own the Green Bay Packers is here!

On Tuesday, the Packers opened their common stock for the first time in 10 years. It gives anyone a chance to say they co-own an NFL team for the low, low price of $300. You can also just lie about it and tell people you co-own an NFL team , because you get about the same out of it.

So, what will that $300 get you? What can you expect as the co-owner of one of the proudest teams in NFL history? Nothing! It doesn’t matter if NFL profits soar, or if the Packers become the most valuable sports franchise in the world that the team is all quick to tell you you won’t make anything. Heck, it’s right there on the landing page.

So, as the Packers themselves admit, the stock is not stock. The only way you can call it stock is if you ignore the common sense meaning of the term stock. Do you understand? Dig a little further and they make it clear that you cannot sell, trade or transfer your stock to anyone except an immediate family member in the event of death. So again, no share.

As a shareholder you have to get some really nice deals, right? Hell no you don’t! Do you think this is some kind of utopian collaboration? That’s commie garbage. You will not receive any tickets, you will not be entitled to preferred seats, you will not have a say in the recruitment or the football management of the team.

However, you DO get the right to vote on who forms the board of directors, from a pre-approved list of people sent to shareholders. Also a certificate, because who doesn’t love a good certificate? There is also an additional $35 administration fee for the certificate. You didn’t think your $300 investment would do that? actually you get the certificate, right?

You might like the idea of ​​voting for board members. It makes you feel like you are in power. Well, it definitely shouldn’t, as there are currently 501,000 shares held, while another 300,000 are being made in this offering. So your $300 gives you the 0.000125 percent voting power and you could be watered down forever because the available float can change the Packers whenever they want, woe betide!

However, don’t get too discouraged. If you decide to vote and keeping up with the Packers is just too much, you can always just ignore their posts and not vote. After five years, the team can cancel your share and pay you the handsome $0.025. Who knows what two cents will look like in the future? That’s nice to imagine, isn’t it?!

The new float will bring in $90 million for the Packers, with plans to further renovate the stadium. In the 2011 float, the funds were used to make improvements to Lambeau Field as well, presumably without increasing ticket prices. You joke because you believe that, because despite the fact that you make fans pay for stadium improvements by calling them owners the team was still taking taxpayers’ money and will continue to use it until 2031!

As far as ticket prices are concerned, it was certainly a brilliant way to raise all this money several times in the team’s history to pay it forward. A wonderful world where those who could afford shares offset the cost of rising ticket prices for families. That must have happened, right? Not really! Ticket prices have soared over the past ten years, and now the Packers have the fourth most expensive tickets in the entire NFL!

So don’t miss your chance to own the Green Bay Packers today. The only investment I can think of worse than spending $300 on some of the Packers is spending $250 on this vintage 1992 Flowbee, a vacuum cleaner that cuts your hair. Actually, scratch that, the Flowbee will save you money on haircuts every time you use it. A few years and it will pay for itself. The Packers stock will never pay for itself, you can just brag that you are one of the 800,000 other rubes. But at least you get a cool certificate.