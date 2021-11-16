Azeem Rafiq Tells MPs Inhumane Racist Abuse Cost Him Cricket Career Cricket

Azeem Rafiq burst into tears in front of MPs as he exposed the racism, bullying and inhumane treatment he faced at Yorkshire cricket, extending even to a senior club official tearing the shreds from him just after being told that his baby had no heartbeat.

After nearly two hours of devastating and raw testimony before the select committee for digital, culture, media and sports, Rafiq has delivered a damning verdict on the culture of English cricket. He agreed that it was institutionally racist and said it was tackling an institutional racism problem across the country, with players of Pakistani descent still being referred to as the P word and the British-Asian representation in cricket since 2010 with 40% has fallen.

Rafiq said racism had seeped into England’s dressing room, where it was an open secret that English and Yorkshire player Gary Ballance used the word Kevin as a derogatory word for black and Asian players. Rafiq understood that another English player, Alex Hales, later named his dog Kevin because he was black.

At one point, the committee had to pause for several minutes after Pakistan-born Rafiq, who is Muslim, struggled with the emotions of recounting painful experiences, including being forced to drink alcohol when he was 15.

I was pinned down at my local cricket club and had red wine poured down my throat, literally down my throat, the 30-year-old said. The player played for Yorkshire and Hampshire. I didn’t touch alcohol until 2012 and around that time I felt I had to do that to fit in.

In a series of extraordinary exchanges, Rafiq told MPs that he had repeatedly made racist remarks from senior players during two spells in Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018, but the club had done nothing to stop it.

There were comments like: You’re sitting there by the toilets, elephant washers, he claimed. The word Paki was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the attitude of the leaders and no one expressed it.

Rafiq said racism was rife in cricket. He mentioned a player called a bomber and Maurice Chamberss experience with monkey and banana jibes in Essex. I’ve had messages from Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, he told MPs. Some are still scared, some ask if it’s racism? One reiteration is that Paki is common.

A 57-page testimony, part of Rafiq’s submission to an employment tribunal and published by the DCMS selection committee, went into excruciating detail about Rafiq’s experiences claiming to have heard racist comments from several other former Yorkshire and England players, including Tim Bresnan , Matthew Hoggard , and continued abuse and harassment by Ballance and former Yorkshire coach and captain Andrew Gale.

Following Rafiq’s evidence, Bresnan unreservedly apologized in a statement through his current county of Warwickshire for any role I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq’s experience of feeling bullied in Yorkshire.

Ballance has previously admitted to using a racist statement but claimed it was part of friendly exchanges between the pair. That was disputed by Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, who added that the clubs lack of action left him feeling isolated and humiliated.

Azeem Rafiq says Yorkshire Gary Ballance used Kevin’s name for ‘every player of color’ video

Rafiq said Yorkshire’s attitude towards him changed once he and six or seven other players filed complaints in 2017 accusing Bresnan of bullying, but Rafiq said he was the only one singled out for being a troublemaker.

Shortly afterwards, Rafiq’s son was stillborn, but he told the committee that instead of showing condolences, cricket club director Martyn Moxon, the former England and Yorkshire player, had gone verbally at him. The first day after I lost my son, Moxon literally put me in a room and ripped the shreds off me, he claimed. I’ve never seen him talk to anyone like that at the club.

Rafiq struggled to speak, recalling telling them he had committed suicide, saying: “Some of the club officials were inhumane. They weren’t really concerned about the fact that one day I was training and I got a call to say there was no heartbeat.

Moxon, who signed under stress, and Mark Arthur, the former Yorkshire chief executive, face serious criticism in the Yorkshire report over apparent inaction after Rafiq subsequently reported his file of racism claims in 2018.

Rafiq also claimed that he had been abused by Ballance several times, including during a pre-season tour in 2017. We were in one place and Gary Ballance walks up to him and says, Why are you talking to him? You know he’s a Paki. He is not a sheik, he has no oil. This happened in front of teammates. It happened in front of the technical staff.

Ballance also used the word Kevin as a swear word, including during his service in England, Rafiq claimed. Kevin was something Gary always used to describe someone of color, it was an open secret in the English dressing room. It was used in a derogatory way all the time, he said. He said Hales named his dog Kevin because he was black. It’s disgusting how much joke it was.

Rafiq also admitted to being stabbed by England captain Joe Roots who remarked that he had never seen racism in Yorkshire cricket. Rootie is a good man, he said. He never engages in racist language. It hurt me because not only was he Gary’s roommate, but he was involved before he started playing for England on many nights out where I was called Paki. He may not remember it, but it just shows how normal it was in that environment, in that setting, that people don’t remember. But it’s something I remember every day.

Rafiq said many in the game had tried to discredit him after he started speaking out, including from former England coach and Sky Sports commentator, David Lloyd.

On Tuesday Lloyd admitted to referring to allegations about Rafiq and also comment on the Asian cricket community. He said: I deeply regret my actions, and I sincerely apologize to Azeem and the Asian cricket community for this fact and for any offense caused.

In his testimony to MPs, former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton, who stepped down on November 5, was asked if he thought the club was institutionally racist. I’m afraid it falls within the definition, he said.

The chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Tom Harrison, said his message to cricket fans was: we know we may have let you down. We will fix it soon. We know that the survival of our sport depends on it.

Rafiq told the committee: I don’t want my son anywhere near cricket. The game as a whole has a problem, with listening to the victim. There is no yes, but with racism; there are no two sides to racism.

Towards the end of his extraordinary and powerful testimony, Rafiq was asked if he thought he had lost his career due to racism. Yes, I do, was his hurt reply, before he dared to dream of better days ahead. It’s terrible. But I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason. And hopefully in five years we will see a big change.