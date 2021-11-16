How Venus and Serena Williams Became Tennis Kings in King Richard

When Venus and Serena Williams were in elementary school, Richard Williams told everyone who listened that Venus would one day become a champion and Serena the greatest tennis player ever.

Williams never lost sight of his plan, even as many in the media or the tennis firmament criticized him for talking too much, keeping his daughters away from major junior tournaments to maintain normal family life, and dodging the advances of major managers.

Williams was right, of course, as his daughters not only dominated the tennis world, but revolutionized it, while also playing much longer than other child prodigies, most of whom burned out prematurely.

The thrice-married Richard Williams is 80 and in failing health now and the Williams sisters are nearing the end of their reign, but their family saga is now getting the Hollywood treatment in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard, which is in theaters and streaming on HBO’s Maximum on Nov 19.

Starring Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, the film was written by Zach Baylin with significant input from Venus and Serena, half-sisters Lyndrea and Isha Price (the latter serves as executive producer), and their mother Oracene Price, that also goes by Brandy. (Richard and Oracene divorced in 2002.)

The entertaining, often moving film does justice to the whole family and features arguably the most dynamic on-court tennis scenes in movie history. Green, who grew up to be a serious baseball player, says learning to endure adversity after heavy losses helped him prepare for this movie.

Green, who recently spoke about the experience over the phone, says he shot the film all over Southern California: in Compton, where Williams grew up, as well as Claremont, Irvine, Spanish Hills, and Carson. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Q. This was authorized and supervised by Venus and Serena Williams and their families. Were you wary that this would limit the way you could tell the story?

I was more concerned about not screwing up my first studio film; suddenly I’m working with Will Smith and a lot of big things are at stake, including this family’s legacy.

But while I knew we had to take certain liberties, I wanted to keep it as truthful as possible and not create drama for the sake of the drama.

The first draft of the script already had a unique story that offered a great look at family life. But after I got the job, I got the chance to meet the family and learn from them all the nuances that you see in the film. We found out what their room looked like and how Serena throws the ball differently than Venus and we got into all the nuts and bolts.

But we also had four sisters who told me their version of what it’s like, but the general line was that it was Richard’s plan and he was a loving, caring father. Beyond the public persona, you see the more tender moments behind the curtain at home and that’s what makes him human. But it doesn’t make him perfect and we don’t hide who Richard is.

Q. How did you make sure Oracene got enough credit without losing your focus?

Zach and I sat with her for a few hours and one of the first things she said was, don’t make me a sucker.

She told me her version of that time and there was no ill will towards Richard in it. But the biggest insight for me was that she said, I was a big part of this. Once the sisters turned pros, you always saw Oracene in the stands, but you didn’t really see her as a coach on the field. While Richard looked forward, she was behind the scenes, but she is central to the girls’ story and to Richard’s story. She was the backbone she worked on and coached them full time.

Once we heard her side, that really got fleshed out and her role took a big step forward from the script’s early iterations. It’s called King Richard, but she’s Queen Brandy.

Q. The girls learned to play tennis for months, yet they couldn’t be expected to replicate Venus and Serena at that age. Did you use real players in some of those distant shots from the rallies?

The girls do a lot of the work, the close-ups and most of the medium-sized close-ups are them.

I definitely don’t want to take them off because they’ve done so much to prepare and they’ve done a lot, but there were some key moments where we needed someone who could hit the ball really hard. So yeah some of the earlier stuff in Compton and some of the tennis matches when the shots were far away used body doubles. That’s where the magic happens.

Q. In the 1990s, the mainstream media and tennis establishment doubted Richard and rarely gave him the credit he deserved. Part of it is because he was an outlier in his ideas about the game, but part of it was obvious because he was black. Would he be treated differently today?

Richard was ahead of his time teaching them a different way to play the game and today he is ahead of his time too. He was always pushing the boundaries and I don’t think the public perception of him would be any different today. Not as much has changed as we would like to think.

Q. The idea of ​​letting his kids be kids going to school at least to some degree and avoiding the high-pressure tournaments and approvals that led to problems for other child prodigies seems like solid parenting, even if it wouldn’t work for most families. two sports icons. Do you think there are lessons to be learned in your film?

We can all get a few pages out of Richard’s plan. From his family I know how much time this person gave. He spent countless hours with them in court and this was a family affair, a complete dedication, with all five daughters. Regardless of the sport, we can all spend a little more time with our kids instead of staring into our phones. I know after the movie that I asked: am I doing enough as a parent?

When you hear them all talk about how close they were and how the whole family was there, it’s amazing. They talk about it to this day. They are quite a unique family and it is a testament to Richard and Oracene.