Table tennis: Stanford B tops Division Two table





IN Division Two of the Southend & District Table Tennis League there were big winners in the form of Wakering, who beat Customs 9-0, and Stanford B who beat Canvey B 8-1 to move to the top of the table.

In Stanford’s win, Saad Abdullah was the player of the match, but he was nearly beaten by teammate John Handscombe, who also won all three matches but came back from 2-0 twice to win in five sets.

Four games went to five sets that night, but the only one Stanford lost was Jo Hills’ 12/10 win in the final set to give Canvey their consolation point. If the result wasn’t great for the Customs in their 9-0 defeat to Wakering, the game was important to them in another way, as there were three players from the same family, Richard, Breda and Joe Kidd. Wakering proved way too strong, but Richard Kidd almost took a consolation point from debutant Pete Sarfas, but he came back from two sets behind to pimp Kidd 11/9 in the final set. Keeping the family theme, father and son Paul and Zac England formed the Wakering team. Hadleigh Forum D shares second place with Wakering, beating Stanford D 6-3, but with only two players. Tony Mace and Jean Catley were unbeatable, dropping just one set against Stanford’s team of Mark Downey and youngsters Randy and Jake Santiago. Canvey C just lost 5-4 to Stanford B last week, but managed to get a little revenge against Stanford C and this time won 5-4. Archie Blackburn took the player of the match credit, backed by Kevin Walsingham, who was given a brace, while Stanford’s points were shared by Mark Farley, two and one to Steve King and Peter Moxham. Runnymede took their first win of the season, thanks in no small part to Dmitry Kisil, who won all of his games in what was a hard-fought match, four games to five sets. Tina Hutchinson with a brace and Steve Wisbey with one made up the winning team. Hockley E and Hockley F competed for bragging rights and this time the F team came out on top with a 6-3 win. Graham Gregory, Alwine Jarvis and Keith Denyer shared the points, but none of them could beat Ron Rogerson who won the player of the match award. Brothers James and Samuele Treslove formed the Hockley E team. In the Premier Division, there were some great games this week, with all three pushing their limits and finishing 5-4.

In the first of these games, title favorites Thorpe Bay were pushed all the way to the front by Hullbridge B, with Harry Keys taking a solid win over John Poysden and Liam Squirrell impressing with wins over Poysden, Joe Kennedy and Paul Sayer. Their efforts were not enough to take the win as Sayer (2), Kennedy (2) and Poysden (1) still took the loot. Rayleigh Mill recorded their first win and even their first points of the season when they defeated Hadleigh Forum 5-4. All players on the night recorded at least one win, with Duncan Taylor’s three wins just tipping the balance in favor of the Millers. It was a good night and a Bruce Kettle max that led Rawreth B to a 5-4 win over Irons A. Kettle recorded wins over Dave Bowles, Stuart Gibbs and Richard Brown, with Gibbs and Brown responding with two wins apiece for the Irons’ four points. Tim Cramphorn and Justin Jeffrey both defeated Bowles and brought Rawreth past the winning post.

