Bears Position Coaches Talk Justin Fields, Bitches Jenkins, Eddie Goldman & More

In the second half, Fields completed 12 of 18 passes for 228 yards and a 128.2 passer rating, including gains of 50, 39 and 28 yards. On the go-ahead TD, he scrambled to the left and plundered a razor-sharp pass to Mooney.

“That was not an easy corner,” said DeFilippo. “I always listen to hockey goalkeepers and people talk about the angles of the puck, and it’s very similar when you have to deliver the football on time and accurately. You have to understand the angle and where the defender is and where he could cut off the route and maybe make a play on the ball. I thought those two guys did a great job.”

(2) Fields’ TD pass to Mooney showed receiver coach Mike Furrey the cohesion the two exciting young players have developed.

“It’s not talked about enough because it looks easy,” Furrey said, “and then you know the chemistry is there and they start to get a good understanding of where you’re supposed to be, when you’re supposed to be. being there and how it works. Nobody talks about it, because that’s how it’s supposed to be. It’s pretty neat.”

After breaking through as a rookie in 2020, Mooney took his game to another level in 2021, with 36 receptions for 450 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears.

“The only thing that’s really fun that will continue,” Furrey said, “is the development of him, just understanding the game, the timing of the game, how to proceed to open or stay open at the right time.” , and then The touchdown catch in the back of the end zone, probably not enough credit goes to him to be able to scramble, get out of there, break free, open up, keep his feet within the bounds on a big moment, on a big Big credit to him and his growth.

“It’s just part of that growth and it’s something that continues every day. His knowledge of the game and the fact that he can combine his knowledge of the game and his skills is clearly going in the right direction. to see.”

(3) Nose tackle Eddie Goldman ended up looking like Eddie Goldman against the Steelers.

The sixth-year pro excelled in Pittsburgh, registering four tackles, including two for no win and one for a three-foot loss, all on running plays. It was the kind of performance that had earned Goldman a reputation as one of the NFL’s top runners before opting out of the 2020 season amid concerns over COVID-19.

“I thought it was his best game; he looked dominant there,” said defense coach Chris Rumph, who praised Goldman for his patience against a Steelers attack where the ball didn’t go down the center much.

“It wasn’t his kind of game,” Rumph said. “I tell those guys all the time, ‘Just make your plays. If you make your plays, that’s enough. Don’t go out and try to mow someone else’s lawn.’ I thought he was handling his business very well Now it’s time for him to play a few games in a row I think his legs are starting to get him back He’s starting to get a little feel for it We’ll We’ll see what happens this week, but everything points to him continuing to get better.”

(4) Veteran Offensive Line Coach Juan Castillo is excited about working with rookie tackles Bitch Jenkins and Larry Borom.

Jenkins returned to training for the first time since off-season practices on Monday. Oklahoma’s second-round pick was sidelined with a back injury requiring surgery on August 18.

Castillo said Jenkins will practice in both tackle positions as he returns to action.

“He’s going to be either or,” Castillo said. “But you have to start in one place. [Monday]We started him on a left tackle to get comfortable because I think the hardest thing for a lineman is to just get out of his stance without lifting. if you must [hitch] to get out of your point of view you’re going to have a problem because those guys are going to beat you.”

Jenkins has the perfect teammate to learn from in veteran left tackle Jason Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer. “JP is a really good one for him to watch, just get out of your stance, explode out of your stance,” Castillo said. “That’s the first thing he did. He wouldn’t have done that. He would have done it in the air, but it’s different now to do it against boys.”

Castillo has been impressed with how Borom has performed in his first two NFL starts at right tackle in the Bears’ last two games, sometimes lining up against the 49ers’ Nick Bosa and the Steelers’ TJ Watt.

“The nice thing for Larry is that we have to remember that Larry played in the SEC,” Castillo said. “I don’t know if there are Bosas in college, but the thing with Larry now is that Larry is a pretty good athlete. [who weighs] 341 pounds. Here’s a young man going against these real guys. You have to remember that Larry is a real dude too. If you’re 6-5 and a half, 341 pounds, you’re an athlete, you’re a real dude. There are real guys competing against real guys.”

(5) As Cole Kmet gains more experience and confidence, production of the tight end continues to increase in the second year.

Kmet has 44 goals and 28 receptions in nine games, matching the exact numbers he posted in both categories last season when he was a rookie. After catching 10 passes for 81 yards in the first five games this year, he has 18 receptions for 203 yards in the last four games. That includes a season-high six catches for a career-high 87 yards in the Bears’ loss to the Steelers.