Ramapo High School Football Coach Suddenly Dies – NBC New York





A longtime New Jersey high school teacher and soccer coach died early Tuesday from complications from an emergency medical procedure, the district superintendent wrote in a letter to families and community members acknowledging the loss. Drew Gibbs was 59 years old. The Ramapo High School teacher and coach was taken to a hospital on Monday after having chest pains during soccer practice. his family told NJ.com. A CAT scan showed a tear in his aortic valve, and he underwent surgery to repair it, NJ.com said. He died of complications related to that surgery. “Coach Gibbs was a respected and beloved faculty member and a pillar in our community that commanded the respect of all. He was a fierce competitor and a polite, kind man who was always a class act,” wrote Dr. Gibbs. Rui Dionisio, Superintendent of the Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District in the letter. “We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will do everything we can to help you and your child if needed. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones,” Dionisio added. “Please join me in offering our thoughts and prayers to the Gibbs family in their time of grief.” District-wide crisis relief workers and additional support are made available. The nearby Wyckoff School District also sent a letter to families about the loss of Gibbs and said it would also make grief counseling available to anyone in need. Gibbs was one of the most successful high school coaches in New Jersey, leading a Ramapo team that won seven sectional titles in 21 seasons, as well as the last two regional championships, NJ.com said. His record was 183-51 as Ramapo’s head coach – and his team had lost just three games in the past four seasons. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association acknowledged his contributions in a statement mourning his passing on Tuesday. “Today, New Jersey’s scholastic sport has lost a true legend,” it said. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ramapo High Schools Head Football Coach Drew Gibbs. He was an educator, mentor and role model, and our condolences go out to everyone who knew, loved and was inspired by Coach Gibbs.” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who briefly served as the head coach of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also expressed his condolences to the family and friends of his New Jersey colleague, calling him a “wonderful husband, father, coach and friend’. “Coach Gibbs was a champion who helped countless young men reach their full potential in life,” Schiano tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Gibbs, his family and the Ramapo community.” Funeral arrangements for Gibbs have not been announced. We lost a wonderful husband, father, coach and friend this morning. Coach Gibbs was a champion who helped countless young men reach their full potential in life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Gibbs, his family and the Ramapo community. — Greg Schiano (@GregSchiano) Nov 16, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/beloved-nj-high-school-football-coach-mourned-after-sudden-death-at-age-59/3404958/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos