Girls 2021 Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Tennis Championship





NJAC Independence First team:Emma Kelly, St. Elizabeth Jr. First Singles; Bianca DePasquale, St. Elizabeth Sr. Second Singles; Saloni Shah, so Parsippany. third singles; Avery Kelly, that is, St. Elizabeth. third singles; Sophia Deutsch and Morgan Kearns, St. Elizabeth first double; Emer Vesey and Abbi Passarella, St. Elizabeth’s second doubles Second team:Katelin Chen, Parsippany Jr. First Singles; Celine Chen, so Parsippany. second singles; Ruby Franck, Pequannock Sr. Third Singles; Pranati Katta and Nora Kosch, Parsippany first double; Mahi Desai and Dhara Gandhi, Parsippany second double; Olivia Maizys, Pequannock Sr. second singles Honorable Mention:Addison Dicang and Katie Kulick, Boonton’s first soudlbes; Kate Sakdalan, Pequannock Sr. First Singles; Ashley Carnicella, Whippany Park fr. first singles; Alaina Pagulayan, Whippany Park Jr. Division champion:St Elizabeth NJAC-Liberty First team:Claire Zhang, Knelon Sr. First Singles; Stephanie Davis, Kinnelon Jr. Second Singles; Elaine Wu, so Mountain Lakes. third singles; Katya Furlender and Katie Kostak, Mountain Lakes First Doubles; Sammy Siegal and Dasha Furlender, Mountain Lakes second doubles Second team:So Anastacia Levran, Hanover Park. first singles; Ilana Siegel, Mountain Lakes Sr. second singles; Jianna Sartorio, so Kinnelon. third singles; Sarah Chambeau and Kelly O’Reilly, Villa Walsh Doubles First; Morgan Reis and Molly Agnew, Villa Walsh second doubles Honorable Mention:Jackie Velikiy, so Morristown-Beard. first singles; Megan Matkiwsky, Mountain Lakes Sr. First Singles; Abigail Mendoza, Kinnelon Jr. Second Doubles; Marina Gobbi, Madison Jr. First Singles; Kaden Peterson, Madison fr. second singles; Avery Walsh, Villa Walsh Sr. third singles; Kate Niu, Hanover Park Sr. second singles Division champion:mountain lakes NJAC-National First team:Lia Nowak, West Morris fr. first singles; Sanjana Medapati, Morris Hills fr. first singles; Haley Bishop, West Morris fr. second singles; Brooke Babinec, West Morris Sr. Third Singles; Joy Salling and Kiera Duffy, Parsippany Hills first double; Rachel Warner and Synthia Mani, Morris Hill’s second double Second team:Danielle Pettoni, Parsippany Hills Jr. First Singles; Varshini Chinthareddy, Mount Olive Sr. second singles; Megan McGrath, Mount Olive Sr. Third Singles; Norene Williams and Leah Gerkhardt, Pope John doubles for the first time; Nita Vijay and Ananya Deshmukh, Parsippany Hills second double; Anvita Gadiraju and Megan Graham, Morris Hill’s first doubles Honorable Mention:Elizabeth Wang and Ruqaya Baig, Morris Hills; Aveena Khanderia and Henita Lawrence, Mount Olive; Kareena Khubhandani, Parsippany Hills Sr.; Christine Hruby, Pope John Sr.; Sarah Zeldin, Roxbury Sr.; Alexa Wanamaker, Roxbury Jr.; Cassidy White, so West Morris. Division champion:West Morris NJAC American First team:Samantha Makowski, Mendham Sr. First Singles; Ella McFadden, Mendham Sr. second singles; Isabella Wartchow-Schmitt, Mendham Jr. Third Singles; Sophia Paparo and Sarah Fidora, Chatham’s first double; Siena Wong and Jin Zhang, Chatham second double; Laura Egan, Chatham fr. first singles; Alexa Matkiwsky, Sparta Sr. First Singles Second team:Ella Sharkey, Randolph Jr. First Singles; Nora Weikert, Chatham Jr. Second Singles; Cameron Sims, Chatham Sr. Third Singles; Julia Nitelescu and Vanessa Baron, Randolph doubles first; Emma Halper and Khushi Gupta, Randolph second double; Olivia Lazar, Randolph Sr. second singles; Claire Hardy and Ella Hardy, Morristown second doubles Honorable Mention:Angela Yang and Sam Greenwood, Chatham; Whitney Romweber and Amelia Paone, Mendham’s first double; Eeshani Patel, Montville’s second singles; Brooke Misiora, Montville fr. first singles; Shaine Galon, Morris Knolls Sr. Second Singles; Gabrielle Thomas, Morris Knolls Sr. Third Singles; Eliana Milich, Morristown Sr. First Singles; Abby Vogel, Randolph Sr. Third Singles; Gabby Canzoniero, Sparta Division champions: Chatham and Mendham NJAC Colonial First team:Charlize Lowrie, Sussex Tech Sr. First Singles; Kaylyn Bowden, so Wallkill Valley. second singles; Samantha Murray, Sussex Tech Sr. Third Singles; Lauren Mosner and Tegan Lowrie, Sussex Tech first double; Riley Feichtl and Emily Kinkead, Sussex Tech second double; Madison Bowden, Wallkill Valley Sr. First Singles; Fiona Postas, so Wallkill Valley. third singles; Dayna Alemy and Caroline Shikata, Wallkill Valley second doubles Second team:Elaa Orellana, Sussex Tech Sr. second singles; Emily Carey and Nicole DeFinis, Wallkill Valley’s first doubles Honorable Mention:Thalia Castellanos, Hopatcong Sr. first singles; Lindsay Orr, Sussex Tech Sr. Doubles; Kelsie Shinall, Vernon Sr. second singles; Hannah Posser, Wallkill Valley Jr. Doubles; Brianna Van Orden, Vernon Sr. first singles Division champions:Sussex Tech and Wallkill Valley NJAC Freedom First team:Paige Peoples, High Point Sr. First Singles; Morgan Stenderowicz, Kittatinny Sr. second singles; Delaney Kimmer, Lenape Valley Sr. Third Singles; Emma Waldron and Shania Fernandez, Kittatinny first double; Regan DeCaro and Sierra Lockburner, Kittatinny second doubles Second team:Sam Rutnik, Kittatinny Sr. First Singles; Emilia Matti, High Point fr. second singles; Christina Kozlowski, High Point Jr. Third Singles; Julia Johnson and Lily Powers, Lenape Valley doubles for the first time; Gabi Masone and Claire Gallagher, Lenape Valley second doubles Honorable Mention:Helena Sargeant, High Point Sr. first doubles; Taylor Current, Kittatinny Jr. Third Singles; Cameron Shepherd, Lenape Valley Sr. First Singles; Maddy Chymiy, Newton Sr. First Singles; Isabella Vena, Newton Sr. Third Singles Division champion:Kittatinny

