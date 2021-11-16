K-State undergoes final road test at No. 2 Texas





MANHATTAN, Kan. K-State’s final Big 12 road series features Texas at No. 2 as the Wildcats and Longhorns meet Thursday and Friday at the Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas. K-State’s final Big 12 road series features Texas at No. 2 as the Wildcats and Longhorns meet Thursday and Friday at the Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, Texas. K-State (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) has won four of its last five conference games after hitting a weekend split at Iowa State last week. The Cats suffered a 13-game loss to the Cyclones to take their first win at Hilton Coliseum since 2007. Free Mackenzie Morris , who led the Big 12 last week with 4.29 digs per set, took home her second Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award Tuesday. Morris scored 16 digs in K-State’s straight-set win on Saturday and is fourth in the league with her season average of 4.15 digs per set. Texas (20-1, 11-1 Big 12) spent the first 11 weeks of the season as the nation’s No. 1 team and has a home record of 12-0 this season. The Longhorns have won 57 straight home conference games dating back to the 2014 season. Since 2016, the Cats have pushed UT to five sets four times, the most of any Big 12 team in that span. The Longhorns led the overall series, 45-7, when K-State last defeated Texas in 2003. The two-game set will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network and the ESPN app. Both games can also be heard on News Radio KMAN (93.3 FM, 1350 AM) with live streaming audio available at K-StateSports.com/Watch. MATCH #24

K-STATE (15-8, 6-6 BIG 12) on #2 TEXAS (20-1, 11-1 BIG 12) Thursday, November 18 // 7 p.m. // Gregory Gymnasium // Austin, Texas

Watch: Longhorn Network // ESPN app

Radio: News Radio KMAN (93.3 FM, 1350 AM) // Rob Voelker

Listen: K-StateSports.com/watch

Live stats MATCH #25

K-STATE (15-8, 6-6 BIG 12) on #2 TEXAS (20-1, 11-1 BIG 12) Friday, November 19 // 7 p.m. // Gregory Gymnasium // Austin, Texas

Watch: Longhorn Network // ESPN app

Radio: News Radio KMAN (93.3 FM, 1350 AM) // Rob Voelker

Listen: K-StateSports.com/watch

Live stats K-STATE AT A GLANCE K-State concludes its final road trip of the season with two games at No. 2 Texas starting Thursday.

The Wildcats, who are fourth in the Big 12 standings, are coming off a road series split in the state of Iowa last week.

The Cats recovered from a four-game setback on Thursday with an outright win on Saturday, their first road win against the Cyclones since 2007.

at the win, Aliyah Carter and Holly Bonde led the attack with 15 and 10 kills respectively.

and led the attack with 15 and 10 kills respectively. K-State led 43-32 in kills in Saturday’s win, after being defeated 60-44 in four sets on Thursday.

Defensively, K-State registered a dozen blocks over three sets with a career high coming from Sydney Bolding .

. Bonde added five while Kadye Fernholz and Haley Warner each added four, limiting the state of Iowa to a 0.133 success rate.

and each added four, limiting the state of Iowa to a 0.133 success rate. Free Mackenzie Morris led the back row with 14 digs Thursday before a match-high 16 on Saturday.

led the back row with 14 digs Thursday before a match-high 16 on Saturday. Morris led the Big 12 with her average of 4.29 per set last week, more than 0.50 per set more than any other player on her way to earn her second Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. SCOUTING TEXAS Texas (20-1, 11-1 Big 12), ranked No. 2 in the country, comes home with back-to-back sweeps over Oklahoma.

The Longhorns top the Big 12 standings and are at home 12-0 this season.

UT has lost only two sets at home in 2021, and none in conference action, as it has won the last 55 Big 12 home games.

Brionne Butler leads the league with her batting percentage of 0.447, while Logan Eggleston is third with 3.89 kills per set.

Asjia O’Neal is in second place with 1.27 blocks per set.

As a team, Texas is the Big 12 leader in hit rate (0.334), opponent hit rate (.156), assists per set (12.70), kills per set (13.66), blocks per set (2, 67) and aces per set (2.23).

The Longhorns are in the top five in the country in aces per set and hitting percentage. WITHIN THE SERIES Texas leads the all-time series, 45-7, dating back to 1981.

A season ago, Texas won two matchups at Bramlage Coliseum as the nation’s No. 1 team.

The Wildcats took the Longhorns to five sets in last season’s series opener and have taken UT to five sets four times since 2016 — the most of any Big 12 teams in that span.

During the five-set defeat to UT, Aliyah Carter set 26 kills, which was a freshman program record at the time (Carter later broke her own freshman record with 27 kills).

set 26 kills, which was a freshman program record at the time (Carter later broke her own freshman record with 27 kills). On the road, K-State is all-time 3-22 in Texas and has dropped its last 18 games in Austin, the last winning at Gregory Gymnasium in 2001 (3-1).

Overall, the Longhorns have racked up 35 straight wins in the series, marking the Cats’ longest losing streak against a single opponent.

head coach Suzie Fritz is 3-37 in her career against the Longhorns and 1-18 on the road. US RANKED OPPOSITIONS This weekend’s #2 Texas series marks the Wildcats’ fourth-ranked opponent this season.

Four of K-State’s eight defeats were against ranked teams in No. 5 Nebraska (3-1), No. 21 Pepperdine (3-0) and No. 10 Baylor (3-0, 3-0).

Texas has ranked in the AVCA Coaches’ Poll in each of the last 34 matches, including in the top 10 in the last 20 matchups.

Last season, K-State finished 1-4 against ranked teams, taking a four-set victory over number 24 Creighton on March 20.

The win over the Bluejays marked the program’s first win since the 2018 season.

The Cats are aiming for their first top-10 win since beating No. 6 Hawaii on the road in 2016.

K-State last defeated a top-five team in 2011, when they ousted No. 2 Nebraska in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Lincoln.

All-time, the Cats have seven wins against the AVCA’s top 10 (7-124) and two against the top five (2-78). IT’S A PARTY K-State has hit double-digit blocks in 13 of its 22 games this year, including 10 or more blocks in six of its last eight games.

K-State has put together four straight games with double-digit blocks (October 2-21), marking the Cats’ longest stretch of 10-block games since 2014.

The 13 10-block games are K-State’s highest total for a single season since 2016 (15).

On October 21 on TCU, K-State achieved a total of 16 best team blocks of the season with Kadye Fernholz record a career best 10.

record a career best 10. Fernholz became the second Wildcat this season to reach double-digit blocks, joining Kayley Hollywood (September 18 in Omaha).

(September 18 in Omaha). In addition, the Cats have eliminated their opponents in 18 of the 23 games, 14-4 in those games.

With a total of 10 blocks against the state of Iowa, Bolding broke the top 10 of the Big 12 with her season average of 1.14 (ninth).

Fernholz has registered at least three blocks in 17 of the 21 matches she has appeared in.

A Wildcat has reached at least five blocks in a match 34 times this season, led by Fernholz’ 11 five-block outings. KILLER CARTER Aliyah Carter is one of two players in the Big 12 to average over 4.00 kills a set at 4.11, behind only Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley (4.70).

is one of two players in the Big 12 to average over 4.00 kills a set at 4.11, behind only Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley (4.70). Five times, Carter has eclipsed the 20-kill plateau, with her fifth coming October 27 against Texas Tech (21 kills).

Carter has hit more than .320 in four of her five 20-kill outings, including a .327 mark when she took a season-high 23 against TCU on October 22.

She now has 11 career matches with 20 or more kills, taking second place in program history during the rally scoring era.

Carter started the season with one double-double and has produced 12 double-doubles in 23 games this season — with a career-high 20 digs against Fresno State (Sept. 11).

She has carded 10 double-doubles in her last 17 games. MACK ATTACK Mackenzie Morris , who has played every set in her career as the Wildcat libero, is fourth in the Big 12 with her 4.15 counts per set.

, who has played every set in her career as the Wildcat libero, is fourth in the Big 12 with her 4.15 counts per set. Twice, she has claimed the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week accolade, taking the award Tuesday after leading the conference last week with 4.29 digs per set — more than 0.050 digs a set better than anyone in the league.

She took home her first Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award on Oct. 19 after leading the league with 5.68 counts per set over two games against West Virginia.

Morris led all players on Thursday by 19 digs over four sets before scoring 22 more in three sets against the Mountaineers Friday.

Her 22 digs brought the third-highest total in a three-set rally scoring era in program history.

With 22 digs in the series finale against the Red Raiders, Morris now has 11 career games with 20 or more digs, taking her to fourth in K-State history during the rally scoring era. HEART CATS This season, the Cats are 4-0 in five-set matches, after beating the TTU in five at home on October 27.

The Cats have won eight of their last nine and 10 of their last 12 five-series matches, dating back to last season.

In 2020, K-State went to five sets in nine of 21 games, 6-3 in those games.

The Wildcats went 4-0 on the road last season in five-set games and came back from 1-2 deficit twice.

Since 2017, K-State has played 36 games in five sets, 19-17. WITHIN THE NUMBERS The Wildcats are 9-1 winning the first set this season and 7-0 leading 2-0.

head coach Suzie Fritz is 300-59 (.836) in her career when she leads a game 1-0.

is 300-59 (.836) in her career when she leads a game 1-0. The Wildcats are 8-2 when splitting the first two sets and 12-0 when leading 2-1.

K-State has batted over .300 three times in one game this season, including two games in five sets.

It’s the first time in program history (era of rally scoring) that the Cats have had two five-set games in the same season with an efficiency exceeding .300.

The last time K-State hit .300 or better in a five-set match was the 2017 season.

This season, K-State is 13-2 when hitting .200 or better 12-1 against opponents under .200.

In her career, Fritz is 136-3 when her team scores north of .300, while she is 71-0 when keeping opponents under .100.

